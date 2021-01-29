James Blunt wins comeback of the day. Again

Latest in our occasional series, James Blunt comeback of the day, does exactly what you expect it to.

The singer was responding to @zachfromcorp who wondered on Twitter whether his royalties from You’re Beautiful – you remember – had run out yet.

Do you think James blunt has run out of his “you’re beautiful” money yet? — zhm (@zachfromcorp) January 28, 2021

And if he was looking for a response then he wasn’t disappointed.

Boom.

And because we’re here, it would be remiss not to include a few other of Blunt’s greatest hits. On Twitter.

Like this one.

Worse must be realising you’re too thick to change the station. https://t.co/p0iN8E7zww — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) April 4, 2020

And this one.

That day has arrived. You better lube up. https://t.co/Kuk0pz53WR — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) August 29, 2019

Oh, and this one.

During lockdown, while many other artists are doing mini-concerts from their homes, I thought I’d do you all a favour and not. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 25, 2020

READ MORE

Simply 27 times James Blunt put a smile on our face on Twitter

Source @JamesBlunt