James Blunt wins comeback of the day. Again

Latest in our occasional series, James Blunt comeback of the day, does exactly what you expect it to.

The singer was responding to @zachfromcorp who wondered on Twitter whether his royalties from You’re Beautiful – you remember – had run out yet.

And if he was looking for a response then he wasn’t disappointed.

Boom.

And because we’re here, it would be remiss not to include a few other of Blunt’s greatest hits. On Twitter.

Like this one.

And this one.

Oh, and this one.

Source @JamesBlunt