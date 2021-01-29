This internet legal ‘expert’ got murdered by words – and it’s simply perfect

Over on Reddit, where not everyone is busy bringing down Wall Street, a user named beerbellybegone shared this award-worthy demolition of an astonishingly bad take on the legal system.

The topic was whether or not to decriminalise drugs, and one person had what they thought was the definitive reason for not implementing that policy.

It wasn’t quite the water-tight argument they thought.

These comments show just how much the clapback was appreciated.

Luckily for whoever it was who administered the burn, there’s a way to evade justice.

READ MORE

This Anti-masker needn’t worry about their oxygen levels now that they’ve been murdered by words

Source MurderedByWords Image MurderedByWords, Mailchimp on Unsplash