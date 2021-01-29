Our 15 favourite funny tweets about the pandemic and all that

There’s a new vaccine that’s likely to be approved for the UK quite soon, the current vaccine programme is on schedule, and the infection rate is levelling off and/or dropping, depending on where you are.

On Twitter, people have been making jokes about the current situation.

These are our favourites.

1.

I am one lockdown away from starting a podcast about pyjamas. pic.twitter.com/5zvqVbwWaC — Rainy (@rainy101) January 19, 2021

2.

3.

Friend: do you ever wish we could just go back to the time before Covid? Me: *thinking how this makes one year longer until the kids move out* no way. — Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) January 27, 2021

4.

Pandemic Day 25: I made bread 🙂 Day 95: I sure do miss my friends …. Day 310: The White House appears to be under the control of a shirtless man in a Viking helmet Day 330: Reddit’s coordinated attack on Wall Street is going as planned — Bird Facts (@SupramanTrax) January 27, 2021

5.

What's lockdown 3 been like? pic.twitter.com/WXSrl5LRaG — New Year New T (@tony_wright97) January 23, 2021

6.

I really need parties to happen again so I can not go to them — bletchley punk (@alicegoldfuss) January 23, 2021

7.

I’m such a dick. My mum put a Facebook status up about getting her vaccine date but used the 💉 emoji, my auntie said “vaccine?” And I couldn’t help myself “no, heroin. There’s a big shipment arriving in Preston next week.” — Bethany Black 🏳️‍⚧️ twitch.tv/beffernieblack (@BeffernieBlack) January 21, 2021

8.

How should a trumpeter wear a mask? pic.twitter.com/oBT2xhpN0J — SadFaceOtter (@SadFaceOtter) January 21, 2021





9.

"London is currently behind on vaccinations compared to other parts of the country" not for long pic.twitter.com/fkpOuQWjTF — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) January 21, 2021

10.

you know how it was dead sexy and scandalous to flash an ankle in the 1800s?? well I reckon we’re going to be like that post-pandemic but with nostrils — anna thomas (@annarosethomas) January 22, 2021

11.

After Gavin Williamson says he hopes schools will reopen before Easter, parents begin making homeschool arrangements until the end of July. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) January 21, 2021

12.

My wife is a teacher and apparently one kid has been changing his name to 'Reconnecting' during the Zoom lessons so that he doesn't get asked any questions. Been doing it for weeks. The lad doesn't need to worry about his education, he's already a bona fide genius. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldInc) January 25, 2021

13.

I'm old enough to remember when we could stop the spread by singing happy birthday while washing our hands — Anthony McHats (@TheHatStore) January 27, 2021

14.

My adult children have been quarantining at home long enough. Tonight we'll all be watching The Shining as a gentle reminder. — 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ🎭 (@3sunzzz) December 21, 2020

15.

Teach liquor store employees how to administer the vaccine and we’ll reach herd immunity in 72 hours — Eternal Samnation (@portmanteauface) January 23, 2021

READ MORE

Vaccines, tests and more – 13 lockdown laughs

Image Sad Face Otter