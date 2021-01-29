Boris Johnson pretended to do science and it was an epic fail – 9 favourite takedowns

Boris Johnson found time during his absolutely, positively, 100% essential trip to Scotland during the pandemic to visit a laboratory.

The so-called prime minister used the occasion for a photocall where he pretended to do a bit of science for the cameras.

And it went 100% as well as you’d expect. Possibly even more. Because just look at the state of this.

The clip prompted no end of questions, as you might imagine. Well, just one, mostly.

And these 7 takedowns say it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

This one was just for the scientists (we think …)

To conclude.

And this.

In three words.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson’s lockdown jaunt to Scotland was as welcome as you’d think – 11 withering comments

Source @MarkSmedley15