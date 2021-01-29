Boris Johnson pretended to do science and it was an epic fail – 9 favourite takedowns

Boris Johnson found time during his absolutely, positively, 100% essential trip to Scotland during the pandemic to visit a laboratory.

The so-called prime minister used the occasion for a photocall where he pretended to do a bit of science for the cameras.

And it went 100% as well as you’d expect. Possibly even more. Because just look at the state of this.

Sorry Boris, you didn’t get the job, now please get out of the lab 😔😂 pic.twitter.com/SlJMnweJTe — MarkSmedley (@MarkSmedley15) January 28, 2021

The clip prompted no end of questions, as you might imagine. Well, just one, mostly.

Can somebody please explain to me what it is exactly the pillock is supposed to be doing? pic.twitter.com/fFuhpNHqaf — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) January 28, 2021

And these 7 takedowns say it best.

1.

They invented a new device so he can do paternity tests in batches of five pic.twitter.com/4bOXFFKgFz — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 28, 2021

2.

Like a gorilla who's got into the stationery cupboard and is trying to work out the stapler. https://t.co/ec9ZvTjBMM — Nathaniel Tapley (@Natt) January 29, 2021

3.

Boris handling this pipette with as much competence as he’s handled this pandemic 🙃pic.twitter.com/Xzk4slh3Sx — Dr Esther (@EstOdek) January 29, 2021

4.

It’s like giving a 5yr old an inconsequential task to shut them up for a while whilst you get on with the important stuff, — Charlie says 🇨🇰 3.5% 🐝 💙 (@HarveyFirestone) January 29, 2021

5.

For years afterwards Boris cursed that they didn’t just read his CV, with its mesmerising Latin quotes, but unfortunately they asked him to demonstrate his skill set. pic.twitter.com/nw5IfdgqIn — James McInerney (@jomcinerney) January 28, 2021

6.

This photo captures the exact moment I tried to associate myself with a life saving vaccine and make you forget that my incompetence caused 100,000 deaths. pic.twitter.com/HSGPK4nnqF — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 28, 2021

7.

Boris Johnson releases footage evidencing the “essential” nature of his trip to Scotland during lockdown. pic.twitter.com/0EZL8eC92U — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 29, 2021

8.

I, and I suspect many of my biology people, find this very triggering 😬 pic.twitter.com/S6cO1GeZ7Y — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) January 29, 2021

9.

Never, ever – ever had a proper job. Ever. pic.twitter.com/D7OHMF4MCd — Matt Owen (@MJowen174) January 29, 2021

This one was just for the scientists (we think …)

For reasons the reference laboratory could not readily explain, the antibody titer in every well at every dilution of every patient sample, including positive and negative controls, was a homogeneous 1:1,028 pic.twitter.com/5hyl3mRxWg — Victor Nizet (@victornizet) January 28, 2021

To conclude.

A completely necessary trip to squirt coloured water back and forth like a toddler at a play group. Meanwhile another 1239 people died @BorisJohnson #BorisHasFailedTheUK #ResignJohnson pic.twitter.com/2jWHJkl4YL — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 29, 2021

And this.

This was the only shot they got where he wasn’t saying BORIS MAKE SCIENCE — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 28, 2021

In three words.

