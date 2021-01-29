Boris Johnson just accidentally described Brexit and he’s never been more right

As you’ll know by now Boris Johnson has been to Scotland on a ‘charm offensive’ (well, one of those words is right) to emphasise the strength of the UK working together during the pandemic.

Making the case for Scotland staying within the union, Johnson said talk of independence referendums was irrelevant to most people’s concerns. Specially, this, as highlighted by journalist Jim Pickard – @jepickard – on Twitter.

And if you think that scenario sounds familiar, you’d be right. And there was still more.

And just a few of the things people said.

