Boris Johnson just accidentally described Brexit and he’s never been more right

As you’ll know by now Boris Johnson has been to Scotland on a ‘charm offensive’ (well, one of those words is right) to emphasise the strength of the UK working together during the pandemic.

Making the case for Scotland staying within the union, Johnson said talk of independence referendums was irrelevant to most people’s concerns. Specially, this, as highlighted by journalist Jim Pickard – @jepickard – on Twitter.

no sense of irony at all pic.twitter.com/pbUACxAg4r — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) January 29, 2021

And if you think that scenario sounds familiar, you’d be right. And there was still more.

And just a few of the things people said.

Yes, that made me laugh out loud! The very idea of holding a referendum without a clear description of the choices! Madness!! 😉 — Fonant (@fonant) January 29, 2021

Current projections suggest he will be campaigning to be first minister of an independent Scotland within four years, claiming always to have backed it. — Tom Lee (@TomLee1988) January 29, 2021

no sense of shame, more like — Dylan (@DDylanking81) January 29, 2021

READ MORE

Boris Johnson pretended to do science and it was an epic fail – 9 favourite takedowns

Source @PickardJE