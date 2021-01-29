Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ stunning rebuff for Ted Cruz is the putdown of the day

You must, by now, be aware of the astonishing developments in the US stock market, after Redditors bought shares in video-gaming chain GameStop, causing hedge funds to lose at least $70 billion.

The trading app, Robinhood, locked the stock, preventing its users from buying more shares, despite the hedge funds being free to continue trading, which drew a lot of criticism, not least from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

She was joined in that stance by some very strange bedfellows.

The apparent accord didn’t last very long, because the congresswoman made it very clear that she didn’t want the support of Senator Ted Cruz – and why.

There was more.

Even after the shocking attack on Capitol Hill, Senator Cruz expressed the belief that the election hadn’t been free and fair – the very issue that had caused the violence.

The exchange trended on Twitter for hours, with thousands of reactions like these.

The Lincoln Project had one last kick to aim at the man at the centre of an internet meme suggesting he might be the Zodiac Killer – which he definitely isn’t.

