Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ stunning rebuff for Ted Cruz is the putdown of the day
You must, by now, be aware of the astonishing developments in the US stock market, after Redditors bought shares in video-gaming chain GameStop, causing hedge funds to lose at least $70 billion.
Free market capitalism is the greatest, most resilient and most stable economic system possible
[later]
The website that came up with the prepare your anus meme bought game stonks and now I’m bankrupt
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 28, 2021
The trading app, Robinhood, locked the stock, preventing its users from buying more shares, despite the hedge funds being free to continue trading, which drew a lot of criticism, not least from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
This is unacceptable.
We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit.
As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary. https://t.co/4Qyrolgzyt
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021
She was joined in that stance by some very strange bedfellows.
You know it's been a WILD day when AOC, Ted Cruz, Donald Trump Jr. and Dave Portnoy all agree on something. pic.twitter.com/u7U8zf4klD
— elijah newsome (@Elijah_Newsome) January 28, 2021
"Donald Trump Jr. and AOC both rooting for GameStop investors to bankrupt a hedge fund" is not how I thought 2021 would start off.
— twitch.tv/ghost_of_36 – For the Kids (@lawson_sts) January 28, 2021
2020: hopefully things won’t get more wild next year
2021: AOC & Donald Trump Jr agree on policy after Reddit user TigOleBitties420 becomes a billionaire overnight
— Mattlan (@mattlanladner) January 28, 2021
The apparent accord didn’t last very long, because the congresswoman made it very clear that she didn’t want the support of Senator Ted Cruz – and why.
I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out.
Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed.
In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021
There was more.
While you conveniently talk about “moving on,” a second Capitol police officer lost their life yesterday in the still-raging aftermath of the attacks you had a role in.
This isn’t a joke. We need accountability, and that includes a new Senator from Texas.https://t.co/IQ69aZIt3v
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021
You haven’t even apologized for the serious physical + mental harm you contributed to from Capitol Police & custodial workers to your own fellow members of Congress.
In the meantime, you can get off my timeline & stop clout-chasing. Thanks.
Happy to work with other GOP on this.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021
Even after the shocking attack on Capitol Hill, Senator Cruz expressed the belief that the election hadn’t been free and fair – the very issue that had caused the violence.
The exchange trended on Twitter for hours, with thousands of reactions like these.
1.
I think that framing it this way may help people to internalize what happened in DC on January 6. No flinching, no euphemizing, just flat-out calling it incitement to murder. https://t.co/mn3yki20y2
— Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) January 28, 2021
2.
If history is any guide, the more AOC keeps dunking on Cruz like this, the more he's likely to … become her most loyal wingman in her run for higher office. https://t.co/hYiZpM4bDt
— Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) January 28, 2021
3.
I'm pretty sure AOC is the biggest badass ever https://t.co/Ff2nFa3tCg
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 28, 2021
4.
EXCELLENT response. Thank you for putting that cowardly, seditious creep in his place.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 28, 2021
5.
Speaking of stocks, here's Ted Cruz being publicly owned. https://t.co/FMcsVSrWvY
— Caught in a Necromance (@necromancydrew) January 28, 2021
6.
.@TedCruz This will be your legacy. https://t.co/rHcmFJRIZp
— Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) January 28, 2021
The Lincoln Project had one last kick to aim at the man at the centre of an internet meme suggesting he might be the Zodiac Killer – which he definitely isn’t.
Ted Cruz's resignation letter. pic.twitter.com/EjPGz6TGXQ
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 28, 2021
