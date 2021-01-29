The 25 funniest tweets of the week
The longest month in living memory is – allegedly – drawing to a close, and it’s going out with a bang, because the funny people of Twitter have stepped up to the plate and delivered some top quality tweets.
And not a mention of the pandemic.
1.
Shout-out to the writer of The Wizard of Oz. Everyone knows that 'and then they woke up and it was all a dream' is the single worst way to end any story and he went ahead and did it anyway. Got to respect that.
— Tom Little of "German J. R. Hartley" Fame (@ThisIsTomLittle) January 25, 2021
2.
Great, cryptic death threats from the Economist now pic.twitter.com/qB56yBJRY5
— Mark O’Connell (@mrkocnnll) January 26, 2021
3.
Américains movies : we gotta save the world
The world : pic.twitter.com/eoHYpc6Yuj
— 🥷L’insolent 🥷 (@yngdrip) January 22, 2021
4.
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOoooooooooooooooooooooooo!!! pic.twitter.com/yezWhStgKh
— Anny Popenny 🦖☄️ (@AnnyPopenny) January 24, 2021
5.
Sometimes when I disagree with a tweet I think oh I disagree with this tweet and then I keep scrolling. Do people know about this feature?
— Drew Gregory (@draw_gregory) January 24, 2021
6.
Mar-a-Lago members are quitting in droves. Turns out, it’s just not the same if you can't hear the launch codes being shouted over the shrimp buffet.
— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 26, 2021
7.
dictator is short for richard potato
— Christopher Ashman (@CAshmanActor) January 27, 2021
8.
Finally sitting down to watch Freddie Mercury but it's just a little girl playing chess?
— Richie K. (@AtRichieK) January 27, 2021
9.
Two elderly British ladies greeting each other pic.twitter.com/4SKjRhLj6j
— Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) January 27, 2021
10.
me: Kevin is such a dick about his personal space.
Kevin: dude i’m standing right here.
me: omg fine we’ll move.
— Ordinary (@OrdinaryAlso) January 27, 2021
11.
Me when the waiter asks if there’s room for dessert pic.twitter.com/la9lXNsQTe
— Julicorn 🦄 (@ChicksRule) January 26, 2021
12.
Before I pay this tax, the government should AT LEAST tell me which of their friends they’ve earmarked the money for so I can have a shot at seducing him out of it again.
— Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) January 26, 2021