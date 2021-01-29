The 25 funniest tweets of the week

The longest month in living memory is – allegedly – drawing to a close, and it’s going out with a bang, because the funny people of Twitter have stepped up to the plate and delivered some top quality tweets.

And not a mention of the pandemic.

1.

Shout-out to the writer of The Wizard of Oz. Everyone knows that 'and then they woke up and it was all a dream' is the single worst way to end any story and he went ahead and did it anyway. Got to respect that. — Tom Little of "German J. R. Hartley" Fame (@ThisIsTomLittle) January 25, 2021

2.

Great, cryptic death threats from the Economist now pic.twitter.com/qB56yBJRY5 — Mark O’Connell (@mrkocnnll) January 26, 2021

3.

Américains movies : we gotta save the world

The world : pic.twitter.com/eoHYpc6Yuj — 🥷L’insolent 🥷 (@yngdrip) January 22, 2021

4.

5.

Sometimes when I disagree with a tweet I think oh I disagree with this tweet and then I keep scrolling. Do people know about this feature? — Drew Gregory (@draw_gregory) January 24, 2021

6.

Mar-a-Lago members are quitting in droves. Turns out, it’s just not the same if you can't hear the launch codes being shouted over the shrimp buffet. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 26, 2021

7.

dictator is short for richard potato — Christopher Ashman (@CAshmanActor) January 27, 2021

8.

Finally sitting down to watch Freddie Mercury but it's just a little girl playing chess? — Richie K. (@AtRichieK) January 27, 2021

9.

Two elderly British ladies greeting each other pic.twitter.com/4SKjRhLj6j — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) January 27, 2021

10.

me: Kevin is such a dick about his personal space. Kevin: dude i’m standing right here. me: omg fine we’ll move. — Ordinary (@OrdinaryAlso) January 27, 2021

11.

Me when the waiter asks if there’s room for dessert pic.twitter.com/la9lXNsQTe — Julicorn 🦄 (@ChicksRule) January 26, 2021

12.