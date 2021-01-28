This beginner’s guide to the amazing GameStop story went viral because it’s so good

We don’t know about you, but it took us a while to get our head around this whole GameStop story.

In fact, we still didn’t really get it until we read this, a beginner’s guide to the whole thing which went wildly viral on Twitter because it’s so good.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @_jimmykelly and here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Ok it has taken many days but I have finally understood what is happening https://t.co/kIgfnB2zUC — Bethany (@bethanyrutter) January 28, 2021

I memorised this, can’t wait to be at a party and repeat all of this. https://t.co/MAtBKzPSSm — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) January 28, 2021

Is it just me or does this kinda sound like the plot of Trading Places? https://t.co/TVDOSGtlxk — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 28, 2021

The Big Short was 130 minutes of my life and I understand more about this shit now after four simple paragraphs https://t.co/tceZ5YlxWa — babygirk (@emotionalpedant) January 28, 2021

And also this …

Keep in mind, none of this is illegal nor should it be. Wallstreet is too used to their system being heavily gated to stop the general public from participating at this level. They do far worst shit every day than this and get away with it because no one watches them. — Coming out of the Basement (@CotB1) January 28, 2021

And their real beef is that a loud portion of the public found out about their shitty gambling scheme to profit off the failures of businesses, and now the public is profiting off the stupidity of how over extended they are. Any regulations proposed should be on short sale. — Coming out of the Basement (@CotB1) January 28, 2021

We need one of these for everything we don’t quite understand in the news, please.

