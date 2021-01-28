Simply 19 things that are about as likely as Covid being over

Where once we might have been prevented from doing the things we want due to lack of funds or too much work, it’s now more likely to be because of coronavirus restrictions.

Those things might also be a little simpler now – meet some friends for a coffee, go to a comedy gig, hug Grandma …but we have to wait.

It all seems so interminable, that ‘once covid is over’ has become a meme.

1.

“Once COVID is over” is starting to sound a lot like “once I’ve launched this side project” — I Am Devloper (@iamdevloper) January 24, 2021

2.

"Once COVID is over" is starting to sound a lot like "I will eradicate drugs in the country within 3-6 months" — Marie (@marieabesamis) January 26, 2021

3.

“Once covid is over" is starting to sound a lot like "once I finish writing my book.” — Sooz🇨🇦 (@CruisinSoozan) January 26, 2021

4.

“once COVID is over” is starting to sound a lot like “when i fix my sleep schedule” — Alex Elmslie (@ImAllexx) January 24, 2021

5.

“once COVID is over” is starting to sound a lot like “once i get my license" — juno (@venusized) January 24, 2021

6.

"When Covid is over" is starting to sound like "when I lose the baby weight," and my baby is an adult now. — SneezingWithWetMascara (@WetMascara) January 25, 2021

7.

“Once COVID is over” is starting to sound a lot like “When I win the Lottery” — ShitThatsSick.com (@ShitThatsSick69) January 25, 2021

8.

'When COVID is over' is starting to sound like, 'when I'm all caught up on laundry.' — Emily ™ (@emily_tweets) January 24, 2021

9.