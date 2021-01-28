The latest coronavirus test is bumming people out – 11 cracking reactions

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the test centre, a new method might be on the way – and it’s going to bum some people out.

China rolls out anal swab coronavirus tests, saying it’s more accurate than throat method https://t.co/TZoA17mgbM — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 27, 2021

We didn’t even need to ask any probing questions to find out what people thought.

1.

Drive-through tests about to get a lot more awkward https://t.co/9Xa78CIzWI — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 27, 2021

2.

The COVID story has finally hit it's bottom. https://t.co/vVjZl3NKVN — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 27, 2021

3.

Why. We already have good tests. Who is leaving product development to “Can It Go In The Butthole” Geoff. https://t.co/gaslP4rA10 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 27, 2021

4.

Shateral Flow Test https://t.co/VMwGbqoh9Q — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) January 27, 2021

5.

6.

Insert your own pain in the arse gag here. https://t.co/w2JRpjbVDt — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) January 27, 2021

7.

Me: well at least things can’t get worse Things: https://t.co/SQZ788wzl0 — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) January 27, 2021

8.

OK great, rectal swabs might offer increased sensitivity to detect sarscov2, but let’s not forget the main advantage – it would instantly obliterate testing queues!https://t.co/9UldpE94rA — vegard eldholm (@Vehuardo) January 27, 2021

9.

10.

I hope they don’t have to go as high up as the nasal ones. 🧐😱 https://t.co/b91ZClyMlU — Jenene Crossan (@Jenene) January 28, 2021

11.

I'll tell you where you can stick your covid testing. https://t.co/ECEFGpJI7g — John Moynes (@JohnMoynes) January 27, 2021

It seems that the new-style tests could be a weapon in the drive to get people to observe social distancing.

Sure fire way to keep me at home to be honest https://t.co/mBSPYZsk1C — Kae Kurd (@KaeKurd) January 27, 2021

Or not.

READ MORE

Fiona Bruce demolished this Tory MP’s inflated testing figures – the only 5 reactions you need

Source Washington Post Image krakenimages on Unsplash