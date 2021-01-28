The latest coronavirus test is bumming people out – 11 cracking reactions
Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the test centre, a new method might be on the way – and it’s going to bum some people out.
China rolls out anal swab coronavirus tests, saying it’s more accurate than throat method https://t.co/TZoA17mgbM
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 27, 2021
We didn’t even need to ask any probing questions to find out what people thought.
1.
Drive-through tests about to get a lot more awkward https://t.co/9Xa78CIzWI
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 27, 2021
2.
The COVID story has finally hit it's bottom. https://t.co/vVjZl3NKVN
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 27, 2021
3.
Why. We already have good tests. Who is leaving product development to “Can It Go In The Butthole” Geoff. https://t.co/gaslP4rA10
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 27, 2021
4.
Shateral Flow Test https://t.co/VMwGbqoh9Q
— Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) January 27, 2021
5.
Accuracy is overrated https://t.co/8EO1aSaVqh
— Dli O'Doir (@dli_odoir) January 27, 2021
6.
Insert your own pain in the arse gag here. https://t.co/w2JRpjbVDt
— Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) January 27, 2021
7.
Me: well at least things can’t get worse
Things: https://t.co/SQZ788wzl0
— Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) January 27, 2021
8.
OK great, rectal swabs might offer increased sensitivity to detect sarscov2, but let’s not forget the main advantage – it would instantly obliterate testing queues!https://t.co/9UldpE94rA
— vegard eldholm (@Vehuardo) January 27, 2021
9.
bummer. https://t.co/NJFODpN4fY
— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) January 27, 2021
10.
I hope they don’t have to go as high up as the nasal ones. 🧐😱 https://t.co/b91ZClyMlU
— Jenene Crossan (@Jenene) January 28, 2021
11.
I'll tell you where you can stick your covid testing. https://t.co/ECEFGpJI7g
— John Moynes (@JohnMoynes) January 27, 2021
It seems that the new-style tests could be a weapon in the drive to get people to observe social distancing.
Sure fire way to keep me at home to be honest https://t.co/mBSPYZsk1C
— Kae Kurd (@KaeKurd) January 27, 2021
Or not.
Finally! https://t.co/Xy8GYEFWk9
— ϻⓇ Ƥย (@markhoppus) January 27, 2021
