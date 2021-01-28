This restaurant flyer also included people’s negative reviews and it’s an absolute treat

This has proper tickled us today, a Chinese restaurant that – presumably unintentionally – included negative reviews on its flyer.

There’s only a few and you have to look for thee, but in a way that makes it even better.

‘At Foo Hua every opinion matters!’ costa79

And there was something about it – you might have spotted it – that made people think the delivery boy had written a few of those …

‘”And the delivery boy is very cut too” lol’ CMYK2RGB ‘Must meet delivery boy.’ StealthedWorgen ‘Delivery boy’s sex drive was off the charts! Will order again.’ President-Jo

We’re with this person.

‘I don’t know why, but this is the funniest shit I’ve seen all week.’ Mutt1223

Source Reddit u/TheMuffinMan347