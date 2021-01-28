This parody of Boris Johnson’s car crash coronavirus briefing is savagely funny
When the PM stepped up to the Downing Street podium to address the nation on its 100,000+ coronavirus deaths, his claim that the government had done everything it could was met with widespread scepticism.
Since we're apologising, I'm deeply sorry for the time I ran over your cat, then backed up and ran over it again and again until it was just cat juice. I truly did everything I could to prevent it, except stopping running over your cat.
— Eleanor Morton (@EleanorMorton) January 27, 2021
Comedians Larry and Paul were just as sceptical, but they chose to demonstrate it in parody form – and it’s as biting as satire gets.
Brutal, but fair. They shared it with Twitter, where it really hit the spot.
Sad face, reckless nod and a belligerent thank you – the whole gamut of robotic emotions here in another barn-storming performance #freeTheScientists https://t.co/ADPLOUY43k
— Dr Grace Hurford (@dr_hurford) January 27, 2021
Sadly this is spot on. https://t.co/kU05z1m5Fw
— L_KelmanAFC (@nonentity1) January 27, 2021
This is a satirical tsunami.
Funny yes, but with an unstoppable relentless power, brilliantly destroying bullshit in its path…. https://t.co/3yWT7pThde
— John MacGill / Iain MacGilleBhràth (@JohnMacGXxxx) January 27, 2021
I don’t know which side of tragedy comedy this sits. https://t.co/tglkiYJ8Q4
— Jacqui Honess-Martin (@JacquiHM) January 27, 2021
There was also an endorsement from the uncrowned king of satire.
Retweets automatically https://t.co/aMrEPEuSvm
— Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) January 27, 2021
So, we’ll let his creation, Malcolm Tucker, sum up what Larry and Paul have done here.
