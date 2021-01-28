This parody of Boris Johnson’s car crash coronavirus briefing is savagely funny

When the PM stepped up to the Downing Street podium to address the nation on its 100,000+ coronavirus deaths, his claim that the government had done everything it could was met with widespread scepticism.

Since we're apologising, I'm deeply sorry for the time I ran over your cat, then backed up and ran over it again and again until it was just cat juice. I truly did everything I could to prevent it, except stopping running over your cat. — Eleanor Morton (@EleanorMorton) January 27, 2021

Comedians Larry and Paul were just as sceptical, but they chose to demonstrate it in parody form – and it’s as biting as satire gets.

Brutal, but fair. They shared it with Twitter, where it really hit the spot.

Sad face, reckless nod and a belligerent thank you – the whole gamut of robotic emotions here in another barn-storming performance #freeTheScientists https://t.co/ADPLOUY43k — Dr Grace Hurford (@dr_hurford) January 27, 2021

This is a satirical tsunami.

Funny yes, but with an unstoppable relentless power, brilliantly destroying bullshit in its path…. https://t.co/3yWT7pThde — John MacGill / Iain MacGilleBhràth (@JohnMacGXxxx) January 27, 2021

I don’t know which side of tragedy comedy this sits. https://t.co/tglkiYJ8Q4 — Jacqui Honess-Martin (@JacquiHM) January 27, 2021

There was also an endorsement from the uncrowned king of satire.

So, we’ll let his creation, Malcolm Tucker, sum up what Larry and Paul have done here.

via Gfycat

