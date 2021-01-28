This parody of Boris Johnson’s car crash coronavirus briefing is savagely funny

When the PM stepped up to the Downing Street podium to address the nation on its 100,000+ coronavirus deaths, his claim that the government had done everything it could was met with widespread scepticism.

Comedians Larry and Paul were just as sceptical, but they chose to demonstrate it in parody form – and it’s as biting as satire gets.

Brutal, but fair. They shared it with Twitter, where it really hit the spot.

There was also an endorsement from the uncrowned king of satire.

So, we’ll let his creation, Malcolm Tucker, sum up what Larry and Paul have done here.

via Gfycat

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab