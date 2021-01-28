A ‘normal person’ explaining the GameStop story is two minutes very well spent

If you only watch one explanation of this amazing GameStop story then make it this one, a ‘normal person’ explaining the stock exchange which went wildly viral because it totally nails it.

a normal person explains what’s happening on the stock market: pic.twitter.com/zKKvULCirX — Avalon Penrose (@avalonpenrose) January 27, 2021

You can read a whole lot more of the funniest responses to GameStop here. And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

have been really confused about this! thanks so much for clearing it up!!! — AJ Fillari 🙂 (@ajfillari) January 27, 2021

They way ur voice shook when you said “and” after you said “they have hedges around their house” singlehandedly deserves an Oscar. — AC (@ac_star2020) January 27, 2021

This is the best thing I’ve see all day. Also, I’m retiring. https://t.co/eLebbbUry3 — Jonathan Ferro (@FerroTV) January 28, 2021

READ MORE

This beginner’s guide to the amazing GameStop story went viral because it’s so good

Source Twitter @avalonpenrose Image Pixabay