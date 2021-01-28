People enjoyed Joe Biden’s takedown of this Fox News reporter which was short and to the point

There are many ways in which Joe Biden is different to Donald Trump, and here’s one of them.

It’s the president responding to a question from Fox News’s Peter Doocy and it went viral because, well, watch.

Short and to the point.

We look forward to seeing their exchanges in the future. Here’s how Biden described the Fox News man at an earlier press conference.

To conclude …

READ MORE

‘Don’t you know who I am?’ 17 glorious times people had no idea who they were speaking to

Source Twitter @atrupar