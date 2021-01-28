People enjoyed Joe Biden’s takedown of this Fox News reporter which was short and to the point
There are many ways in which Joe Biden is different to Donald Trump, and here’s one of them.
It’s the president responding to a question from Fox News’s Peter Doocy and it went viral because, well, watch.
PETER DOOCY: Mr President, what did you talk to Vladimir Putin about?
PRESIDENT BIDEN: You. He sends his best. pic.twitter.com/Fq0zglc9aK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 26, 2021
Short and to the point.
Gah! I love him. https://t.co/LETCRm9qgF
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 26, 2021
So refreshing to have a President with a quick witted sense of irony and humor.
— Dawna Stromsoe (@DSMagicMonkey) January 26, 2021
President Biden is the King of Shade here… https://t.co/koGBDILn5f
— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) January 26, 2021
“Clearly he’s in cognitive decline!” They’ll scream while applying aloe vera
— Ziggy Fleetwood (@FleetwoodZiggy) January 26, 2021
Peter Doocy getting famous but perhaps not for the right reasons. https://t.co/rBUDJbPGdF
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) January 26, 2021
— Jorge A. Caballero, MD (@DataDrivenMD) January 26, 2021
can't wait to see the fake fox outrage over this for the next 20 years https://t.co/iDt0a5VOGv
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 26, 2021
This can be viewed as Biden putting Fox on notice.
— Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) January 26, 2021
We look forward to seeing their exchanges in the future. Here’s how Biden described the Fox News man at an earlier press conference.
Biden gives Doocy a fair chance pic.twitter.com/ONGivbv1zL
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 25, 2021
To conclude …
This is small in the grand scheme of things but I really missed having a president with a sense of humor
— claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) January 26, 2021
READ MORE
‘Don’t you know who I am?’ 17 glorious times people had no idea who they were speaking to
Source Twitter @atrupar