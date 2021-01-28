‘If British sitcoms were set during the pandemic’

This is just brilliant. The exceptionally talented comedian Lucia Keskin has reimagined a whole load of British sitcoms as if they were set during the pandemic.

They include Gavin and Stacey, Miranda, The Inbetweeners, The Office, This Country, Absolutely Fabulous, Derry Girls and many more.

And the video went viral because it’s very clever and very, very funny.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it (including some people you’ll recognise …)

Follow Lucia Keskin – @chiwithaC on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @chiwithaC