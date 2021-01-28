This is just brilliant. The exceptionally talented comedian Lucia Keskin has reimagined a whole load of British sitcoms as if they were set during the pandemic.

They include Gavin and Stacey, Miranda, The Inbetweeners, The Office, This Country, Absolutely Fabulous, Derry Girls and many more.

And the video went viral because it’s very clever and very, very funny.

if british sitcoms were set during the pandemic pic.twitter.com/pF60iduWas — Lucia Keskin (@chiwithaC) January 26, 2021

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it (including some people you’ll recognise …)

This is so impressive. What a talent! https://t.co/UjRh0LuGRM — Rob Brydon (@RobBrydon) January 27, 2021

Wow. Lucia is dynamite huh? 🤩 https://t.co/wvlo36RHqp — Mathew Horne (@mfhorne) January 27, 2021

Give this lady a show! https://t.co/heEOsAYbNr — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 28, 2021

This is utterly outstanding. https://t.co/sfiSLWMe1D — Isy Suttie 💙 (@Isysuttie) January 27, 2021

Follow Lucia Keskin – @chiwithaC – on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @chiwithaC