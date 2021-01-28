Our 11 favourite funny clapbacks to Priti Patel’s new rules about travel

The Home Secretary – Priti Patel, in case that information isn’t seared into your brain – has announced a stricter approach to coronavirus travel rules.

The key points are:

Anyone entering the UK from a long list of coronavirus hotspots will be required to quarantine in a government-designated hotel – at their own expense.

Travellers must provide a valid reason for their journey, in writing.

Holidays are not considered a valid reason.

Some* might say it’s a bit late to take these measures.

*Many

Better late than never – possibly.

We thought you’d enjoy reading these Twitter reactions. If you do – share your favourites.

With all that’s going on *gestures at rotting fish and mutant strains of coronavirus*, Mike Holden had a valid point.

Source Mirror Image Screengrab, Phil Mosley on Unsplash