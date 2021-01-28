Our 11 favourite funny clapbacks to Priti Patel’s new rules about travel
The Home Secretary – Priti Patel, in case that information isn’t seared into your brain – has announced a stricter approach to coronavirus travel rules.
Home Secretary Priti Patel outlines the new Covid travel measures at the UK borders. pic.twitter.com/MhajJ5wsRc
— LBC (@LBC) January 27, 2021
The key points are:
Anyone entering the UK from a long list of coronavirus hotspots will be required to quarantine in a government-designated hotel – at their own expense.
Travellers must provide a valid reason for their journey, in writing.
Holidays are not considered a valid reason.
Some* might say it’s a bit late to take these measures.
*Many
Priti Patel making a statement on exactly how the stable door will be bolted
— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 27, 2021
Better late than never – possibly.
We thought you’d enjoy reading these Twitter reactions. If you do – share your favourites.
1.
"The last five years."
"Fair point. On you go." https://t.co/xrajW1J7Wc
— Chris Brosnahan (@ChrisBrosnahan) January 27, 2021
2.
The government has compiled a "red list" of 22 countries for which hotel quarantine will apply.
But no sign of:
which nations
when the scheme will start
how many passengers will undergo hotel quarantine
Home secretary: "There are logistical and operational discussions right now."
— Simon Calder (@SimonCalder) January 27, 2021
3.
"Yeah it's awful here" https://t.co/pvN1hLU0Uy
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) January 27, 2021
4.
"My son is Prime Minister" https://t.co/2J7QmGCx93
— Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) January 27, 2021
5.
oscar wilde: i have nothing to declare but *starts sweating* a letter of invitation from my company's export partner that constitutes vital business travel https://t.co/5e5IQFL1jX
— alex kealy (@alexkealy) January 27, 2021
6.
'I would like to escape this leper island please for survival purposes.' https://t.co/Beu08J9Glf
— Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) January 27, 2021
7.
The government are human rights abusers?
There is a 10% chance Boris is my dad?
PPE is probably made in JRMs conservatory by a team of maids?
Nigel Farage is breathing my air?
Woolworths shut?
— Dr Benjamin 'Ward Viking' Janaway 💙 (@drjanaway) January 27, 2021
8.
You: *gestures wildly at the whole of the UK*
Customs officer: *nods and waves you past* https://t.co/zJGUCc7Wjq
— QuebecTango (@QuebecTango) January 27, 2021
9.
"I have a valid reason!"
"May we hear it?"
"No!"
"Dammit. Very well, carry on." https://t.co/7VmWh0BpSg
— Karms (@IanKarmel) January 27, 2021
10.
"I'm planning on meeting with representatives of a foreign government behind the Prime Minister's back." https://t.co/XzDAZA2RPH
— Lord Space Hungarian of the Beaker Folk (@andraswf) January 28, 2021
11.
"The Home Secretary is deporting me." https://t.co/4otucnaiDg
— Tom Burgess (@Tomb_Urges) January 28, 2021
With all that’s going on *gestures at rotting fish and mutant strains of coronavirus*, Mike Holden had a valid point.
…and anyone not trying to leave will be asked "what the fuck are you thinking?" https://t.co/5jjAm5zDPO
— Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) January 27, 2021
READ MORE
People are none the wiser after Priti Patel chaired the latest coronavirus briefing – our 17 favourite reactions
Source Mirror Image Screengrab, Phil Mosley on Unsplash