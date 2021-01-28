Our 11 favourite funny clapbacks to Priti Patel’s new rules about travel

The Home Secretary – Priti Patel, in case that information isn’t seared into your brain – has announced a stricter approach to coronavirus travel rules.

Home Secretary Priti Patel outlines the new Covid travel measures at the UK borders. pic.twitter.com/MhajJ5wsRc — LBC (@LBC) January 27, 2021

The key points are:

Anyone entering the UK from a long list of coronavirus hotspots will be required to quarantine in a government-designated hotel – at their own expense. Travellers must provide a valid reason for their journey, in writing. Holidays are not considered a valid reason.

Some* might say it’s a bit late to take these measures.

*Many

Priti Patel making a statement on exactly how the stable door will be bolted — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 27, 2021

Better late than never – possibly.

We thought you’d enjoy reading these Twitter reactions. If you do – share your favourites.

1.

"The last five years."

"Fair point. On you go." https://t.co/xrajW1J7Wc — Chris Brosnahan (@ChrisBrosnahan) January 27, 2021

2.

The government has compiled a "red list" of 22 countries for which hotel quarantine will apply.

But no sign of:

which nations

when the scheme will start

how many passengers will undergo hotel quarantine

Home secretary: "There are logistical and operational discussions right now." — Simon Calder (@SimonCalder) January 27, 2021

3.

4.

"My son is Prime Minister" https://t.co/2J7QmGCx93 — Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) January 27, 2021

5.

oscar wilde: i have nothing to declare but *starts sweating* a letter of invitation from my company's export partner that constitutes vital business travel https://t.co/5e5IQFL1jX — alex kealy (@alexkealy) January 27, 2021

6.

'I would like to escape this leper island please for survival purposes.' https://t.co/Beu08J9Glf — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) January 27, 2021

7.

The government are human rights abusers?

There is a 10% chance Boris is my dad?

PPE is probably made in JRMs conservatory by a team of maids?

Nigel Farage is breathing my air?

Woolworths shut? — Dr Benjamin 'Ward Viking' Janaway 💙 (@drjanaway) January 27, 2021

8.

You: *gestures wildly at the whole of the UK*

Customs officer: *nods and waves you past* https://t.co/zJGUCc7Wjq — QuebecTango (@QuebecTango) January 27, 2021

9.

"I have a valid reason!"

"May we hear it?"

"No!"

"Dammit. Very well, carry on." https://t.co/7VmWh0BpSg — Karms (@IanKarmel) January 27, 2021

10.

"I'm planning on meeting with representatives of a foreign government behind the Prime Minister's back." https://t.co/XzDAZA2RPH — Lord Space Hungarian of the Beaker Folk (@andraswf) January 28, 2021

11.

"The Home Secretary is deporting me." https://t.co/4otucnaiDg — Tom Burgess (@Tomb_Urges) January 28, 2021

With all that’s going on *gestures at rotting fish and mutant strains of coronavirus*, Mike Holden had a valid point.

…and anyone not trying to leave will be asked "what the fuck are you thinking?" https://t.co/5jjAm5zDPO — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) January 27, 2021

