The hilarious video of this dog ‘working from home’ is 15 seconds well spent
Here’s a very lovely (and funny) 15 seconds to take your mind off everything else that is going on right now.
Working from home… from r/aww
Fabulous.
‘Zoomies meeting?!’ scott3293
‘Serious question… does the dog enjoy this or get frustrated because he realizes he’s not actually there?’ Phil_PhilConners
‘Probably ready for a run in the yard at least. I was wondering the same.’ Lolamichigan
Source Reddit