‘If Wonderwall was released in the 80s’

Whether you think Wonderwall is a 90s classic that proves Oasis was better than Blur, or some low-hanging fruit on the karaoke playlist, you need to hear what happens when it gets a shot in the arm from the 80s.

That’s Bronski Beat’s ‘Smalltown Boy’ providing the pure 80s vibe, in case you couldn’t place it.

The offer of a full version went down well.

And here it is.

Perfect.

Relatable …

Source DECO Image Screengrab, Screengrab