Whether you think Wonderwall is a 90s classic that proves Oasis was better than Blur, or some low-hanging fruit on the karaoke playlist, you need to hear what happens when it gets a shot in the arm from the 80s.

If Wonderwall was released in the 80s 🎶 Full version anyone? pic.twitter.com/jzkLLR3CDZ — DECO (@decobanduk) January 24, 2021

That’s Bronski Beat’s ‘Smalltown Boy’ providing the pure 80s vibe, in case you couldn’t place it.

The offer of a full version went down well.

God, 80’s music is just the best. You have to do the full version 👌🏼 — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) January 25, 2021

Full version please!!!!!!! — DAZ M. YNWA❤️ (@Mogsy67) January 24, 2021

Yes, please!!!! — Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) January 25, 2021

And here it is.

Perfect.

Omg this is the most wonderful thing I've ever heard… https://t.co/5kFXyYB0n8 — Dom Joly (@domjoly) January 26, 2021

Tune of the year 2021 and it’s only January, absolutely love this @decobanduk 👏👏👏 https://t.co/T1sjgjQHMC — Warren (Wozza) B 💙 (@wozzab) January 25, 2021

Authentically high-slung bass there, lovely attention to period detail. A masterpiece. — David Banks (@DBanksy) January 26, 2021

As a big Oasis fan and an 80s and 90s child, this is all kinds of awesome! https://t.co/VZUyrN2NoF — Matt Dearden (@IndoPilot) January 26, 2021

Relatable …

*updates list of covers he likes better than the original versions* https://t.co/Ufof9L5IYg — Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) January 25, 2021

