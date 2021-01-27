‘If Wonderwall was released in the 80s’
Whether you think Wonderwall is a 90s classic that proves Oasis was better than Blur, or some low-hanging fruit on the karaoke playlist, you need to hear what happens when it gets a shot in the arm from the 80s.
If Wonderwall was released in the 80s 🎶 Full version anyone? pic.twitter.com/jzkLLR3CDZ
— DECO (@decobanduk) January 24, 2021
That’s Bronski Beat’s ‘Smalltown Boy’ providing the pure 80s vibe, in case you couldn’t place it.
The offer of a full version went down well.
God, 80’s music is just the best. You have to do the full version 👌🏼
— Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) January 25, 2021
Full version please!!!!!!!
— DAZ M. YNWA❤️ (@Mogsy67) January 24, 2021
Yes, please!!!!
— Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) January 25, 2021
And here it is.
Perfect.
Omg this is the most wonderful thing I've ever heard… https://t.co/5kFXyYB0n8
— Dom Joly (@domjoly) January 26, 2021
Well. This is brilliant. (HT @IanMartin) https://t.co/JbbR9hvfiS
— Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) January 26, 2021
Tune of the year 2021 and it’s only January, absolutely love this @decobanduk 👏👏👏 https://t.co/T1sjgjQHMC
— Warren (Wozza) B 💙 (@wozzab) January 25, 2021
Authentically high-slung bass there, lovely attention to period detail. A masterpiece.
— David Banks (@DBanksy) January 26, 2021
As a big Oasis fan and an 80s and 90s child, this is all kinds of awesome! https://t.co/VZUyrN2NoF
— Matt Dearden (@IndoPilot) January 26, 2021
Relatable …
*updates list of covers he likes better than the original versions* https://t.co/Ufof9L5IYg
— Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) January 25, 2021
