Good Morning Britain shared the stories of some of the 100,000 people who have died of Covid and it’s devastating

More than 100,000 people in the UK have now died of the coronavirus.

It’s an absolutely shocking and horrendous statistic, and there’s a human story behind each and every one one of them.

ITV’s Good Morning Britain presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid shared just a few of those stories today and it’s a devastating watch.

More than 100,000 people have now died with coronavirus in the UK. This morning, we pay tribute to all of those who have died and to those who have been left behind. With their families’ permission, here are just some of their stories.@piersmorgan | @susannareid100#GMB pic.twitter.com/r6O6FRyUjI — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 27, 2021

And there was more.

We pay tribute to each and every single person who has lost their life from this dreadful virus. May they all rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Vtt0QHXpYH — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 27, 2021

READ MORE

Boris Johnson claims the government did everything it could against Covid – 13 sceptical reactions

Source @GMB