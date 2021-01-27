Good Morning Britain shared the stories of some of the 100,000 people who have died of Covid and it’s devastating

More than 100,000 people in the UK have now died of the coronavirus.

It’s an absolutely shocking and horrendous statistic, and there’s a human story behind each and every one one of them.

ITV’s Good Morning Britain presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid shared just a few of those stories today and it’s a devastating watch.

And there was more.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson claims the government did everything it could against Covid – 13 sceptical reactions

Source @GMB