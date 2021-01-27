‘Dog plus suction cup equals new hat’

Here’s a rather lovely video of a dog playing with a suction cup. And even if you know what’s coming – we’re pretty sure you know what’s coming – it’s still a delight.

Boom!

‘What a distinguished gentleman we have here.’ abpositiveness

Although maybe they are not the best toys for your dog, for a number of reasons.

‘I had one of these for my dog. After about 5 seconds, he went for the rubber and destroyed it.’ Ireallyhaterunning

Source Reddit u/AloneInvite4832