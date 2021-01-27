Boris Johnson claims the government did everything it could against Covid – 13 sceptical reactions

With the grim news that UK deaths from coronavirus have passed 100,000, Boris Johnson fronted a briefing at Downing Street, in which he expressed his sorrow at the lives lost and the pain of their families.

He took full responsibility for the government’s response to the virus, and emphasised that they had done all they could.

'We truly did everything that we could, and continue to do everything that we can, to minimise loss of life and to minimise suffering' says @BorisJohnson as the UK reaches 100,000 reported Covid deaths https://t.co/2xH2nToWce pic.twitter.com/CzvmL9DiqH — ITV News (@itvnews) January 26, 2021

It wasn’t the Oscar-winning performance the PM presumably intended.

BREAKING: Boris Johnson says he's 'deeply sorry' for the shocking UK covid death toll & insists 'we truly did everything we could and continue to do everything we can to minimise loss of life.'

But that's a lie.

He didn't.

He avoided doing what he should have done, time & again. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 26, 2021

Boris Johnson, 3/2/20:

"coronavirus will trigger a panic and a desire for market segregation that go beyond what is medically rational to the point of doing real and unnecessary economic damage" 100,000 deaths later: ""We truly did everything we could to minimise loss of life." — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) January 26, 2021

Remember this from the man who now claims he did “everything he could”? pic.twitter.com/gBOz2mnLFl — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) January 26, 2021

Hi I’m Boris Johnson, you may remember me from such hits as “get back to work you fucks” and “no we won’t test people going out of hospitals going into care homes until the 15th of fucking April”. Today I’ll be explaining how we did “everything we could to minimize loss of life” — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 26, 2021

