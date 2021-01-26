‘What’s a simple red flag that has never failed you?’ – 17 copper bottomed warning signs

We don’t meet as many new people as we used to, and even back then we didn’t meet a lot.

But when you do meet people for the first time, there are the occasional red flags which pop up suggesting maybe they’re not a person you want to see again.

And people have been sharing these red flags on Twitter after Lauren Chanel – @MichelleHux on Twitter – asked this.

what’s a simple red flag that has never failed you? something small like a person quoting 48 laws of power. — Lauren Chanel (@MichelleHux) January 23, 2021

And it prompted no end of replies. Here are some of the most popular …

1.

People who are rude to waiters are guaranteed to be awful in most important ways. They might run a billion dollar charity and have three Nobel prizes, but if they are rude to the waiter, they are bad people and don’t stick around to find out why. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) January 25, 2021

2.

“I don’t care whether you’re black, white, yellow, green, or purple." https://t.co/Yaozk5UF00 — Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) January 24, 2021

3.

I have a lot of these but the first one that comes to mind is when men call themselves entrepreneurs — Karl Marx, Famous Babylonian (@rosiebuttoncups) January 23, 2021

4.

Calling women “females.” — Lee Ann Kostempski (@LeeAnn_Writes) January 23, 2021

5.

When everyone else is the asshole..

If you run into an asshole in the morning, you ran into an asshole. If you run into assholes all day, you’re the asshole. — New Year, Newish Me. (@ehs06702) January 24, 2021

6.

Not returning the shopping cart. It’s a tiny thing, takes 60 seconds, has no benefit to you and a tiny cost, and only benefits some abstract future person. Not all people who return shopping carts are good, but all people who don’t return shopping carts are bad — Impeach Him Again. Fuck It. (@PeterAstridKane) January 24, 2021

7.

Someone who says “the most important thing to me is loyalty.” Head for the door, baby. Danger lies ahead — Ellen McGirt (@ellmcgirt) January 23, 2021

8.

Anyone divulging deeply personal information within moments of meeting. I’m out. — Lisa Frankly🦄 (@luvvida) January 24, 2021

9.