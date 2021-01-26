A top 10 round-up of Poorly Aged Things

To understand the concept of poorly aged things, you only need to have watched a Top of the Pops from before they realised they shouldn’t show the Jimmy Savile ones anymore.

Or just read the words ‘poorly aged things‘, to be fair. It very much does what it says on the tin.

The Twitter account Poorly Aged Things – @PoorlyAgedStuff – gathers some of the best examples, so you don’t have to – and we’ve picked our top ten – but we highly recommend you hop over there and read the rest.

1. It’ll never catch on

Via

2. Mint condition

3. Tiger King and the Lyin’ King

4. Remember when the Leaning Tower of Pisa fell over?

5. Tom? Tom? Where are you, Tom?

6. Who remembers Netflix?

7. Don’t take sports tips from Kevin

Via

8. …or Jacob Rees-Mogg

9. Did Britain Trump make this chart? #WorldBeating

10. When you rush to file the copy before the print run

Lastly, remember when there was always a tweet?

one more pic.twitter.com/I4mrUj7Jwe — Poorly Aged Things (@PoorlyAgedStuff) January 6, 2021

READ MORE

The ‘Science Diagrams That Look Like Shitposts’ Twitter account top 10 funny posts

Source @PoorlyAgedStuff Image @PoorlyAgedStuff, Screengrab