This video of two fish throwing gravel at each other went viral because, well, watch

In the first of an occasional new series, fish video of the week – stick with us – is this pair of gobies (that’s a small to medium sized ray-finned fish to you and me) throwing gravel at each other.

And it’s even better than that sounds. Or maybe that should be, it’s better than that sounds.

Don’t try to pretend you won’t watch it again.

And these are just a few of the things people said after it was shared by Redditor LittleFart.

‘I love how they both patiently wait their turns.’ PSOJ3185-22 ‘And they both take that gravel on their face like a champ.’ tuesdaycocktail

And just in case you’re wondering what the hell’s going on, help was at hand.

‘Didn’t see an explanation, so I’ll elaborate! So these two are having a territory dispute. Rather than physically fighting, what these guys are doing is trying to bury their opponent’s burrow. Whoever toughs it out and makes their opponent give up and leave gets to keep their territory. The loser has to go make a burrow somewhere else. This happens with gobies a lot.’ dastard-deviancy

Source Reddit u/LittleFart gfycat