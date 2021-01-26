This guy’s ex-girlfriend never stops mocking his 15-second cameo in Lord of the Rings and it’s brilliant

We’re grateful to Steve Wriggly – @wrigglemania over on Twitter – for sharing his ex-girlfriend’s perennial mockery of his 15-second cameo in Lord of the Rings.

It went viral on Twitter because it’s just so good.

My ex girlfriend is shitposting my 15 seconds in lord of the rings on facebook for the 9th year in a row hows your day going? pic.twitter.com/rnPWkboINN — Steve Wrigley (@wrigglemania) January 25, 2021

Fabulous. And just a few of the things people said about it.

Mate that is pretty cool! Would have loved to be in there for 5 seconds, let alone 15! — Thomas Corbet (@thomascorbet_mo) January 25, 2021

If you were over 6 feet tall and living in Wellington in 2001 you didnt have a choice my dude. — Steve Wrigley (@wrigglemania) January 25, 2021

how long did you have to hold that face for, & how many times did you have to hold it like that? — Jordan (@Xenojay) January 25, 2021

Honestly I just wanted David Wenham to get his lines out so I could go back to catering. — Steve Wrigley (@wrigglemania) January 25, 2021

I went into acting because of your performance — Hiro Protagonist (@FelgerNaked) January 25, 2021

At least you got a face shot! Mine was the back of my head as we ran towards the Rohan village and it was only in the extended cut.🤣 — Munniz (@Munniz) January 25, 2021

R.I.P you should have been in our unit. — Steve Wrigley (@wrigglemania) January 25, 2021

are you one of those bastards who kidnapped Gollum then? pic.twitter.com/d54jNiht6E — (っ◔◡◔)っ eden (@EK1o09) January 25, 2021

Yes… sorry. — Steve Wrigley (@wrigglemania) January 25, 2021

Where was your ex girlfriend when the Westfold fell? That’s what I thought 😝 — JustMe (@WhittyUzerName) January 25, 2021

And finally …

Yeeeaaaahh, that’s not obsessive at all. 😳 — seanys (@seanys) January 25, 2021

Shes a legend. Not letting your friends live it down is how New Zealanders express our love for one another. — Steve Wrigley (@wrigglemania) January 25, 2021

