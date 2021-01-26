‘They stole my idea to do a vaccine’ is the funny sketch Dr Fauci needs to watch right now

Don’t you hate it when someone takes your idea and passes it off as their own?

What if your idea were for a life-saving Covid vaccine? You’d be pretty peeved right now.

There’s a captioned version here.

Martin Herlihy‘s very funny sketch – ably supported by Ben Marshall and John Higgins – has had more than a quarter of a million views in just 13 hours, picking up reactions like these.

A tweeter named @idontrepresent went very meta.

They should suck the sketch right out of the internet.

Source Martin Herlihy Image Screengrab