We don’t do a doormat of the week, but if we did, then this would win it.

It was shared by Redditor bigbubs123 who said: ‘Read the whole thing not just the red circle.’

We wouldn’t put that on the floor, we’d hang it on the wall.

‘The red circle points out the least funny part. Whole thing is brilliant.’ Manticore416 ‘DO NOT TAUNT MAT.’ Little_Tacos

And there’s a whole lot more of that sort of thing here.

READ MORE

Simply 17 brilliant real life ‘Easter Eggs’

Source Reddit u/bigbubs123