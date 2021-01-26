‘Most depressing tagline I’ve ever read’
‘This is the most depressing tagline I’ve ever read,’ says @HelenSimmons8 over on Twitter.
It’s Channel 4’s Grand Designs – 21 series and still going strong – and this is what it says …
This is the most depressing tagline I’ve ever read pic.twitter.com/XER5IbIujW
— Helen Simmons ✨ (@HelenSimmons8) January 21, 2021
Oof. Proper body blow, that.
The true tagline for Grand Designs should be: “The vicarious thrill of watching rich people throw stupid money at their awful building. Will it remain unfinished at the end of filming? Here’s hoping.”
— Smallbrainfield (@Smallbrainfield) January 21, 2021
Also “Will it drive a permanent wedge between the couple?”
— Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) January 21, 2021
Hope springs eternal.
READ MORE
‘Nothing will top the pure comedy genius of Emu pulling Rod Hull into a freezer’
Source Twitter @HelenSimmons8