‘This is the most depressing tagline I’ve ever read,’ says @HelenSimmons8 over on Twitter.

It’s Channel 4’s Grand Designs – 21 series and still going strong – and this is what it says …

This is the most depressing tagline I’ve ever read pic.twitter.com/XER5IbIujW — Helen Simmons ✨ (@HelenSimmons8) January 21, 2021

Oof. Proper body blow, that.

The true tagline for Grand Designs should be: “The vicarious thrill of watching rich people throw stupid money at their awful building. Will it remain unfinished at the end of filming? Here’s hoping.” — Smallbrainfield (@Smallbrainfield) January 21, 2021

Also “Will it drive a permanent wedge between the couple?” — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) January 21, 2021

Hope springs eternal.

