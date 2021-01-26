Everybody hates e-mails: the collection – 14 funny favourites
E-mails were enough of a pain before the pandemic, but now that so many people are working from home, they seem to be constant – although they have to be better than video calls, right?
Maybe not, if these jokes are anything to go by.
1.
me after sending one (1) email pic.twitter.com/3HldFXqiNP
— Larry (@lahreigh) January 14, 2021
2.
"I hope this email finds you well."
How this email found me: pic.twitter.com/pK31wIF6bj
— Taste of Cinema (@davidcinema) January 15, 2021
3.
"I hope this email finds you well." I turn around. I am clubbed to death by a sentient email. I am no longer well.
— Pru (@prufrockluvsong) January 20, 2021
4.
The worst thing about e-mails is that you answer them and then the person replies and you're right back where you started.
— Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) January 15, 2021
5.
email notifications when things are going well: an email! I love to look at the emails!
email notifications when things are going badly: I am in trouble and merely looking upon this inbox will bring shame unto my kin
— Rose Lyddon 🦇 (@roselyddon) January 21, 2021
6.
If everyone checked in on their friends as often as old navy e-mails me about their $12 cardigans..we’d all feel a little more connected.
— .:Mishelle:. (@mishelleleigh) January 10, 2021
7.
if you could just click Like on e-mails it would save society billions of hours per year
— Scott Hansen (@Lithros) January 11, 2021