Everybody hates e-mails: the collection – 14 funny favourites

E-mails were enough of a pain before the pandemic, but now that so many people are working from home, they seem to be constant – although they have to be better than video calls, right?

Maybe not, if these jokes are anything to go by.

1.

me after sending one (1) email pic.twitter.com/3HldFXqiNP — Larry (@lahreigh) January 14, 2021

2.

"I hope this email finds you well." How this email found me: pic.twitter.com/pK31wIF6bj — Taste of Cinema (@davidcinema) January 15, 2021

3.

"I hope this email finds you well." I turn around. I am clubbed to death by a sentient email. I am no longer well. — Pru (@prufrockluvsong) January 20, 2021

4.

The worst thing about e-mails is that you answer them and then the person replies and you're right back where you started. — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) January 15, 2021

5.

email notifications when things are going well: an email! I love to look at the emails!

email notifications when things are going badly: I am in trouble and merely looking upon this inbox will bring shame unto my kin — Rose Lyddon 🦇 (@roselyddon) January 21, 2021

6.

If everyone checked in on their friends as often as old navy e-mails me about their $12 cardigans..we’d all feel a little more connected. — .:Mishelle:. (@mishelleleigh) January 10, 2021

7.