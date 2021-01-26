‘Nothing will top the pure comedy genius of Emu pulling Rod Hull into a freezer’

Our thanks to Jeff Livingstone – @DefJeff – for sharing this clip of the late, great Rod Hull being pulled into a freezer.

It went wildly viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.

You know what we need right now? Emu pulling Rod Hull into a freezer. No comedy, of any form, has ever, or will ever, top the unadulterated genius of these first few seconds. Humans will never get near this again. pic.twitter.com/kfVs3MUrOj — Jeff Livingstone (@DefJeff) January 23, 2021

Absolute magic.

Rod’s face throughout. Everything is in there. Pain, fear embarrassment, exasperation. No amateurs here, this is god tier stuff. — Jeff Livingstone (@DefJeff) January 23, 2021

I shouldn’t narrate, but the way he portrays looking genuinely interested in the freezer, but makes the bird look to the right and then offer a clear sense of ‘fuck this’ is pretty bastard special. — Jeff Livingstone (@DefJeff) January 23, 2021

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

That is a killer pratfall at the start. https://t.co/siKMJ5bIKS — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 24, 2021

I’ve watched it about 10 times and I still can’t work out how he managed that. Fluid — Gareth Blackwood (@garethblackwood) January 23, 2021

I love Rod's reaction. Not for him the obvious screaming and shouting, just a bemused, almost weary "What'd you do that for?" — Drivelcast (@drivelcast) January 24, 2021

I keep watching those first few seconds and marvelling at how he does it. It's a beautiful piece of physical comedy in which Emu seems 100% real. https://t.co/uMA61gBRm1 — Andrew Male (@Andr6wMale) January 24, 2021

Never laughed harder than as a kid watching this. You’re absolutely right. Genius. Thanks for sharing. Great start to the day. — There Must And Shall Be Aspirin (@boscobel19751) January 24, 2021

Source Twitter @DefJeff