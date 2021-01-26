‘Nothing will top the pure comedy genius of Emu pulling Rod Hull into a freezer’

Our thanks to Jeff Livingstone – @DefJeff – for sharing this clip of the late, great Rod Hull being pulled into a freezer.

It went wildly viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.

Absolute magic.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @DefJeff