The only 5 clapbacks you need to the PM’s Burns Night ‘stay home’ message

Monday was Burns Night – held in celebration of the famous Scottish poet, Robert Burns – or Rabbie – who was born on January 25th 1759 (thanks, Wikipedia).

The occasion is very close to the heart of many Scots, who sit down to a supper of haggis, neeps and tatties.

Twitter broke out some funny tweets on the topic.

It was also the day that Downing Street chose to announce a forthcoming visit to Scotland by the PM, in order to try and persuade Scots of the value of the Union – the British one, not the European one.

His trip will be doubly awkward, because he once published a very insulting poem about the country.

So, this message to Scotland on their special occasion must have rung a little hollow.

These responses are exactly what you’d expect.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

He might want to avoid using Robert Burns to try and sell the Union.

Source Boris Johnson Image Evie Fjord on Unsplash