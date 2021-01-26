The only 5 clapbacks you need to the PM’s Burns Night ‘stay home’ message

Monday was Burns Night – held in celebration of the famous Scottish poet, Robert Burns – or Rabbie – who was born on January 25th 1759 (thanks, Wikipedia).

The occasion is very close to the heart of many Scots, who sit down to a supper of haggis, neeps and tatties.

Lets raise a glass to Robert Burns this #BurnsNight, slàinte mhath! "Wherever I wander, Wherever I rove, The hills of the #Highlands forever I love" #BurnsNightIn Buachaille Etive Mòr IG/1994edu pic.twitter.com/WMK0bPRgWy — VisitScotland (@VisitScotland) January 25, 2021

Twitter broke out some funny tweets on the topic.

It’s customary to play the bagpipes at a Burns Night supper. But only if you’ve been invited, apparently, and you know how to play them. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) January 25, 2021

MAKE your own delicious vegetarian haggis by simply chopping up the lungs, heart and liver of a carrot, mixing with oatmeal and spices, and then cooking the ingredients in the stomach of a potato. #BurnsNight — (@TwopTwips) January 25, 2021

Happy Burns Night everyone Asked my English housemate if he’d ever tried Haggis. His very earnest response: “Yeah, I’ve tried Haggis but never had the nips or titties before!” pic.twitter.com/YVJi95d3Al — Storm Huntley (@StormHuntley) January 25, 2021

It was also the day that Downing Street chose to announce a forthcoming visit to Scotland by the PM, in order to try and persuade Scots of the value of the Union – the British one, not the European one.

This will DEFINITELY work https://t.co/EFz04v2fkv — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) January 25, 2021

His trip will be doubly awkward, because he once published a very insulting poem about the country.

As it's Burns night let us remember the poem Boris Johnson published as editor of the Spectator: pic.twitter.com/95LIackzZ7 — Nicky Zog (@NickyZog) January 25, 2021

So, this message to Scotland on their special occasion must have rung a little hollow.

Burns Suppers are one of the highlights of the year and I’m sad that millions of Scots in the UK and across the world won’t be able to come together to toast one of our finest poets and celebrate in the usual way. We will do so again, but this #BurnsNight please #StayHome — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 25, 2021

These responses are exactly what you’d expect.

1.

#StayAtHome

Says man planning a trip to Scotland https://t.co/KSMyssnSUm — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) January 25, 2021

2.

Na M8. Highlight of our year is watching fish rotting https://t.co/1DTD8Qzcj6 — DasGift (@DasGiftBerlin) January 25, 2021

3.

Name ONE Robert Burns album. I dare you. https://t.co/gyTiSgaVS0 — stuart braithwaite (@plasmatron) January 25, 2021

4.

Scotland hates you, you walloping sex yeti. — Steven Anderson (@Kelzedar) January 25, 2021

5.

Do as I say, not as I do?… pic.twitter.com/qGw7bgOKJH — NHS & 🐢 fan (@sweeternigel) January 25, 2021

He might want to avoid using Robert Burns to try and sell the Union.

He is not your poet, he is Scottish; and believe it or not, he hated the Union. His words below:. But pith and power, till my last hour,

I'll mak this declaration;

We're bought and sold for English gold-

Such a parcel of rogues in a nation! — Colin McPherson (@colin_mcp) January 25, 2021

Source Boris Johnson