Boris Johnson hinted at relaxing lockdown rules by mid-February – 11 weary reactions

Remember when Boris Johnson loosened the coronavirus rules over Christmas, against scientific advice, and then a lot more people caught the virus and England had to go into an open-ended lockdown?

Boris Johnson doesn’t.

Selective amnesia on the part of the PM is the only rational explanation, because he couldn’t possibly be considering endangering public health just to appease backbenchers. That would be ridiculous.

Tom Hamilton gave us a quick recap of the government’s current standpoints on the lockdown.

He wasn’t the only one with something to say about it.

On behalf of all of us …

Image Screengrab, Anna Shvets on Pexels