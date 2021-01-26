Boris Johnson hinted at relaxing lockdown rules by mid-February – 11 weary reactions

Remember when Boris Johnson loosened the coronavirus rules over Christmas, against scientific advice, and then a lot more people caught the virus and England had to go into an open-ended lockdown?

Boris Johnson doesn’t.

NEW: @BorisJohnson tells broadcast pool he is 'looking at the potential of relaxing some measures' before mid-February. — Joe Pike (@joepike) January 25, 2021

Selective amnesia on the part of the PM is the only rational explanation, because he couldn’t possibly be considering endangering public health just to appease backbenchers. That would be ridiculous.

Tom Hamilton gave us a quick recap of the government’s current standpoints on the lockdown.

Message 1: We shouldn't be thinking of relaxing any other lockdown measures until we have reopened schools.

Message 2: We won't be able to reopen schools until April at the earliest.

Message 3: We might relax some lockdown measures before mid-February. https://t.co/N36reNqil4 — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) January 25, 2021

He wasn’t the only one with something to say about it.

1.

We are following the science and there is new scientific evidence that a bunch of right wing fucknuggets in my party are threatening a leadership challenge if I don't ease the lockdown. https://t.co/jZtoHejCkm — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 25, 2021

2.

We're all going to die because he has an urgent IT lesson he needs to attend on Valentine's Day https://t.co/nFQ6LovnT9 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 25, 2021

3.

The dad who does 3% of the childcare, walking into front room, where the mum is attempting to discipline the kids, and exclaims, “WHO WANTS PIZZA?!” https://t.co/bheQ8VI12W — Pete Paphides (@petepaphides) January 25, 2021

4.

“The great British Valentine’s Day must go ahead! And to that end I’m saying on February 14th, please do travel as far as you can from home, and kiss or have full sex with as many strangers as possible! Oh. And buy a sandwich. We can beat this beastly pandemic together!” https://t.co/KVebRWBDhv — Joel Morris (@gralefrit) January 25, 2021

5.

Lockdown 4, in April, then. And it'll be all our fault for not buying our mandatory Costa Coffee safely enough, or for breathing too much on the business estates that we can't possibly work away from https://t.co/PumqJhnH1e — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) January 25, 2021

6.

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results… https://t.co/hqe8zCojkV — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 25, 2021

7.

He’s going to save Easter, just like he saved Christmas. https://t.co/WTBj0T82oK — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) January 25, 2021

8.

I can confirm my government is looking closely at the possibility of easing lockdown by mid-February, due to serious concern the current strategy may be saving too many lives — Boris Johnson #StayAlertControlTheVirus ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@GetBrexit_Done) January 25, 2021

9.

February: “IT’S VERY GOOD FRIDAY! Boris to allow families to lick each other’s hands for a “limited time” over Easter, in groups no larger than 50.” April: “Boffins baffled by spike in cases.” https://t.co/XInDQ3qM4x — Ed Morrish (@edmorrish) January 25, 2021

10.

This weekend a doctor working in Greater Manchester told me there were no ICU beds available in the entire region. https://t.co/SUzqA8eZeu — Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) January 25, 2021

11.

what the hell does that even mean? If he is not going to be clear in what he says, say nothing ffs https://t.co/x8NxJbkSBa — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) January 25, 2021

On behalf of all of us …

