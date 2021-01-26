Simply 17 brilliant real life ‘Easter Eggs’

You’ll be familiar with the concept of ‘Easter eggs’. No, not the chocolate ones – you’re aware of those too, obviously – but those hidden treats and in-jokes that you find in films, TV shows, games or pretty much anywhere these days.

And if you needed any more convincing that you really can find them anywhere, then look no further than the subReddit all about it, ‘In Real Life Easter eggs’.

Often hilarious and always ingenious, here are our 17 favourites.

1. ‘When you’re being Rickrolled silently’

(via)

2. ‘Thats sooo coool!’

(via)

3. ‘The new subway cars in Stockholm have some interesting ventilation covers’

(via)

4. ‘Canadian Passport When Held Under UV Light’

(via)

5. ‘ This Definitely Caught Me Off Guard’

(via)

6. ‘Found while digging through some old CAT5 cables at work’

(via)

7. ‘Ha. Beetle’

(via)

8. ‘Damn, Okay T-Shirt’

(via)

9. ‘Every autumn in the Oregon coast range as the leaves change, this image emerges from a pine forest’

(via)