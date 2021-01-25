Simon McCoy’s take on this ‘haggis goes into space’ story made everyone’s day better
BBC News had a story about a man sending a haggis into space for Burns night – first time it’s happened, apparently – and there really was only one person to read it.
Simon McCoy, obviously. And we’re glad to say he didn’t disappoint.
Scottish butcher marks #BurnsNight by sending haggis to edge of space https://t.co/Cyk9eVKivq pic.twitter.com/Fd4IyfE5kI
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 25, 2021
Most entertaining pause you’ll hear this week.
Not quite as good as this one thought, McCoy’s review of 2020 which went viral on New Year’s Day.
Simon McCoy speaking for 7.5bn people here… pic.twitter.com/FerXe7KEy5
— Andrew Roberts 💬🇪🇺 (@AndyMRoberts) January 1, 2021
READ MORE
Newsreader Simon McCoy had the best response to this rescue story
Source Twitter @BBCNews