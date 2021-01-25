Simon McCoy’s take on this ‘haggis goes into space’ story made everyone’s day better

BBC News had a story about a man sending a haggis into space for Burns night – first time it’s happened, apparently – and there really was only one person to read it.

Simon McCoy, obviously. And we’re glad to say he didn’t disappoint.

Most entertaining pause you’ll hear this week.

Not quite as good as this one thought, McCoy’s review of 2020 which went viral on New Year’s Day.

