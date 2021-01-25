People are sharing stories of the odd bits of cutlery in their drawer – 23 favourites

It all began when artist, illustrator and much else besides, the great Moose Allain, shared this ‘fun game’ of sneaking odd bits of cutlery into friends cutlery drawers when you visit (when you’re allowed to visit, obviously …)

Most couples have at least one odd bit of cutlery in their cutlery drawer that they presume belongs to their partner, which is why it’s fun to sneak odd bits of cutlery into your friends’ cutlery drawer when you visit. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) January 24, 2021

And it prompted all sorts of stories which, in Moose’s own words, were funny, weird, spooky and occasionally very poignant.

Here are our favourites.

1.

Growing up we had a ‘cat fork’ with a distinctive bent prong, as the name suggests it was for cat food&was the pariah of all utensils.‘Cat fork’ occasionally got put into general cutlery population making us all heave. Cat fork still lives with my parents,it will outlive us all. — Ceri Hughes (@HiThereLBH) January 24, 2021

2.

In my childhood home we had a sharp knife go missing. It was never found. Fast fwd a decade later I was at my boyfriend’s parent’s house and notice a similar knife. “We used to have a set of these knives in the 80s”. His Mum replied, “I’ve never seen that knife before”. — Nick Woods (@MookieDog) January 24, 2021

3.

My mum has a BHS spoon in her drawer from the early 1970s. We were in the café there and she dropped her spoon but couldn't find it. Later when she got off the bus it dropped out of the huge turn up in her trousers. — JeanJeannie (@Jean_Jeannie1) January 24, 2021

4.

We've one knife, the Bogey Knife, very different from all the others, and it's the last one in the drawer that gets used. No one in the family wants the Bogey Knife at dinner time, preferring to wash a knife rather than take this odd, clean one.

No one has a clue where it's from. — Tin Man (@Paddy_Scotsman) January 24, 2021

5.

My husband stole a fork for me from a posh sit down dinner so I could drunkenly eat a pot noodle in our hotel room. It’s our fanciest fork and excellent for all noodle needs — Amanda (@9inelives) January 24, 2021

6.

My mum always keeps a spoon in her handbag 'just in case',though to this day has never revealed the reason. We did manage to use it to unlock the door of a caravan she'd drunkenly lost the keys for-was this the 'just in case' she'd always been preparing for? We still don't know.. — Laura Brady (@xLauraXJeanx) January 24, 2021

7.

When my mum bought a new cutlery set, my Dad insisted on keeping an old knife from the set. It’s super bendy and he can use it to get all the gravy after he’s finished his roast. Loses his shit of someone else uses it. — Gemma Taylor (@gemmataylor2012) January 24, 2021

8.

We had a ‘special spoon’ growing up – just looked a little fancier than the others and so we all fought over it (obvs). Guess what I have in my cutlery drawer now? (My siblings must never know) — Helen Flynn (@helstinki) January 24, 2021

9.

My wife's old boss always gives people 2 new spoons as a 'moving in present' along with the phrase "New House, New Spoons". It's a nonsense phrase he made up, but tells them it's an old saying. Most people accept the spoons and the phrase as some sort of good luck omen. — ⚒ Duncan Fox ⚒ (@_DuncanFox_) January 24, 2021

10.

There's a spoon in our drawer that looks almost exactly like the others. But it's not, and I know it's not. I hate it and I don't really know why. — Left foot yellow (@gavrelop) January 24, 2021

11.

I have this bigger than average teaspoon, no idea where it came from but its my favourite as it fits yogurt just right pic.twitter.com/YuzQ5hXkdk — Andrew Wilcox I❤️Sheds (@unclewilco) January 24, 2021

12.

I have the set of cutlery I had as a little kid – Sooty, Sweep and Sue on the handles, no less. I still use the spoon because it’s exactly the right size for yogurts pic.twitter.com/InmwMbUwZb — Izzy (@Umatron) January 24, 2021

13.

My lovely Grannie, whilst getting her “affairs in order” asked me if I wanted anything to remember her by. “The butter knife”, said I. “Borrowed” by my Dad from primary school & the ONLY knife used to spread butter at Grannies. Engraved with “Surrey Trust”. We live in South Yorks pic.twitter.com/6TGXedo2Re — Vic Leeson (@GuiltyTherapist) January 24, 2021

14.

I have an odd teaspoon which is very similar to but slightly lighter than the rest. I have no idea where it came from. I cannot abide it and actively avoid it, but for some reason I don't throw it out either. — Alastair Meeks (@AlastairMeeks) January 24, 2021

15.

I have two butter knives “borrowed” from the nurses’ home at Nether Edge hospital in Sheffield when I lived there 31 years ago. They are my go to spreaders, just work the butter really well. God that looks weird written down — Illusionator (@Illusionator_66) January 24, 2021

16.

We have a shitty teaspoon and I swear I’ve thrown it away about 10 times and still — there it sits. In the drawer. Mocking me. — Emily Bryce-Perkins (@Miss_EBP) January 24, 2021

17.

I have a grapefruit spoon that I stole from a hotel in 1985 – it was the first time I'd been in a hotel, and I was overwhelmed by the incredible glamour and sophistication of a grapefruit-specific spoon. Never used it. — Jack Mottram (@jackmottram) January 24, 2021

18.

We’ve a spoon which is (only slightly) the odd one out, and (only slightly) inferior to its siblings. If I have the hump with my wife, she’ll get this spoon at dinner. Sends a clear message that (a) she’s done something wrong, and most importantly (b) the nature of the offence. — Greg Fradd 💙 (@fredgruff) January 24, 2021

19.

These things. We’ve had them over fifteen years, they’ve moved three times with us, they match nothing except for each other. I have no idea where they came from.

I am definitely going to drop them off now, it’s a marvellous idea. pic.twitter.com/jHm0uxWXSc — Everyone's Favourite Jim (@JimmerUK) January 24, 2021

20.

Superb thread! This came from my Grampa's house. It must never be used for anything except testing cakes and brownies, or whomsoever is responsible for it not being clean and in the drawer shall be denied a share of the aforementioned sweet treats. pic.twitter.com/sUPuoj455U — Fundilymundily (@ThatLassie) January 24, 2021

21.

Hmmmm… ‘just work your way from the outside’ pic.twitter.com/G1RAboGM56 — John Appleby (@jappleby123) January 24, 2021

22.

That would be a fun way to refer to somebody who is eccentric; "He's an odd bit of cutlery." — Scott Hrabko (@HrabkoTunes) January 24, 2021

23.

Our cat has a magnet on his collar – he has brought many things in with him – including this spoon. pic.twitter.com/SYqqxQ1cKE — Lisa B 💙 (@LisaBreuer1) January 24, 2021

Last word to @MooseAllain.

Lockdown is probably a good time to sit down with your partner, go through that cutlery drawer, and eject any interlopers. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) January 24, 2021

And if you don’t already, follow @MooseAllain on Twitter now!

