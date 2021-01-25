Nickelback rejigged their own hit, ‘Rockstar’, as a shanty and it’s a belter

They say that on the internet, you’re never more than six clicks from a shanty, since a Scottish postman, Nathan Evans, went viral singing a 19th-century New Zealand song – Wellerman.

What ‘they’ didn’t warn you was that one of those clicks would take you to Canadian rockers, Nickelback, rejigging one of their own hits, Rockstar.

Have a listen for yourself.

We have Manchester band, The Lottery Winners, to thank for this unexpected development in the shanty saga, after they shared their own version of shanty Rockstar on TikTok – and, indeed, collaborated with Nickelback to give us the follow-up.

As if times aren’t strange enough, imagine our surprise when the ACTUAL @Nickelback asked us to collab on a sea shanty. 🤯 Does this mean we’re now rockstars? Absolutely bananas. https://t.co/URZLaeBkHJ — Lottery Winners (@LotteryWinners) January 23, 2021

Both bands shared the song on Twitter.

Thanks to our new friends The @LotteryWinners for letting us join them on a new take of Rockstarrrr. Follow us on TikTok: https://t.co/ktf1aXU4km #SeaShanty pic.twitter.com/UmNpMSGOw3 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) January 23, 2021

Played Nickelback – How You Remind Me at my first ever gig in 2001. 20 years later and I’m doing a collab sea shanty with them. Life is weird. pic.twitter.com/4tKPJ4Icja — Lottery Winners (@LotteryWinners) January 24, 2021

Tweeters loved it.

uh did anyone have “nickelback turns their own song rockstar into a sea shanty and frankly it’s really good” on their 2021 bingo card? pic.twitter.com/G2htQdnJTw — buttonbeard the pirate 🧜🏻‍♀️❄️ (@rainbowslinky) January 23, 2021

This is TREMENDOUS. Also, who is the man in the beanie by the lake and how do I get one? https://t.co/15i65yyxus — Tubbs McGuire (@tubbsmcguire) January 24, 2021

Why does this slap so hard 👀🤩 https://t.co/QrKv4G2vFR — Friendly New Year Dungeon Mom (@FNDungeonMom) January 24, 2021

You’re telling me I get sea shanties AND NICKELBACK?!?! pic.twitter.com/2DjNVK6xqo — Tyler Tjaden (@AmesSlimShady) January 23, 2021

There was also this –

History will record that the MOST unexpected development of the 2020s was NOT the pandemic, but rather the bit where the most influential artist in pop music turned out to be a postman from Airdrie singing whaling songs while thumping a box in his living room. https://t.co/PhZgUoUFMo — Mitch Benn🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MitchBenn) January 24, 2021

You could say he was pushing the envelope.

