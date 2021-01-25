Michael Spicer’s version of Priti Patel answering a question is brutally accurate

Politicians aren’t exactly known for their direct and transparent responses. That’s the polite way of saying they never answer the bloody question – and it can be really infuriating.

A perfect example of ministerial waffle came from Priti Patel, when she was asked about the UK’s appallingly high death rates from Covid-19.

Michael Spicer provided a transcript.

He then used her approach to answering questions to excellent comic effect, of course.

Narrator: He did not floss.

These reactions say all that needs to be said.

To sum up –

Source Michael Spicer Image Screengrab, Screengrab