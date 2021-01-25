Michael Spicer’s version of Priti Patel answering a question is brutally accurate

Politicians aren’t exactly known for their direct and transparent responses. That’s the polite way of saying they never answer the bloody question – and it can be really infuriating.

A perfect example of ministerial waffle came from Priti Patel, when she was asked about the UK’s appallingly high death rates from Covid-19.

Michael Spicer provided a transcript.

This was the Home Secretary's answer as to why the UK has the worst daily death rate in the world. pic.twitter.com/mmDWRP2rUL — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) January 22, 2021

He then used her approach to answering questions to excellent comic effect, of course.

Narrator: He did not floss.

These reactions say all that needs to be said.

Our government in a nutshell 😂 https://t.co/NrfJT8OZQc — Rachel Relves (@RRelves) January 24, 2021

The definitive display of this sort of thing being done in this kind of way. And let's be clear, he couldn't have done it without teeth. https://t.co/hoAATNc6IX — Russell Davies (@RRussellDavies) January 23, 2021

The only difference between this and a real politician is that, in the end he answered the question. https://t.co/xITHY3Sxa2 — terry dunne (@dunnetb) January 23, 2021

To sum up –

This. Is. Pure. Fucking. Genius… In so many ways.. https://t.co/h0rzhXmTCr — Malcolm Jeffries (@malcolmjeffries) January 24, 2021

Source Michael Spicer Image Screengrab, Screengrab