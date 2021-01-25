Michael Spicer’s version of Priti Patel answering a question is brutally accurate
Politicians aren’t exactly known for their direct and transparent responses. That’s the polite way of saying they never answer the bloody question – and it can be really infuriating.
A perfect example of ministerial waffle came from Priti Patel, when she was asked about the UK’s appallingly high death rates from Covid-19.
Michael Spicer provided a transcript.
This was the Home Secretary's answer as to why the UK has the worst daily death rate in the world. pic.twitter.com/mmDWRP2rUL
— Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) January 22, 2021
He then used her approach to answering questions to excellent comic effect, of course.
do you floss? pic.twitter.com/gjIx7we82L
— Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) January 23, 2021
Narrator: He did not floss.
These reactions say all that needs to be said.
Our government in a nutshell 😂 https://t.co/NrfJT8OZQc
— Rachel Relves (@RRelves) January 24, 2021
The definitive display of this sort of thing being done in this kind of way. And let's be clear, he couldn't have done it without teeth. https://t.co/hoAATNc6IX
— Russell Davies (@RRussellDavies) January 23, 2021
The only difference between this and a real politician is that, in the end he answered the question. https://t.co/xITHY3Sxa2
— terry dunne (@dunnetb) January 23, 2021
To sum up –
This. Is. Pure. Fucking. Genius… In so many ways.. https://t.co/h0rzhXmTCr
— Malcolm Jeffries (@malcolmjeffries) January 24, 2021
READ MORE
Michael Spicer was devastating in the Room Next Door to Priti Patel’s mauling by Yvette Cooper
Source Michael Spicer Image Screengrab, Screengrab