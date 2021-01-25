John Redwood bemoaned shops’ lack of homegrown fruit and veg – 11 tastiest takedowns

Cut Conservative MP John Redwood in half – the very thought – and he’d have Brexit written through him like a stick of rock. That’s how much the former Tory cabinet minister loves Brexit.

And now that the UK is out of the European Union, Redwood reckons it’s high time our supermarkets started stocking more homegrown fruit and veg, that sort of thing.

So much so that he wrote a tweet about it.

There is plenty of support for growing more of our own food. Tell your local supermarket we want more U.K. produce. I am pressing the government to get behind our farmers and fishing industry. Not much choice of U.K. cheeses, fruit and veg in some shops. — John Redwood (@johnredwood) January 24, 2021

People wondered, though – and this is hard to believe, we know – whether Redwood hadn’t quite thought this one through.

And these 11 takedowns were particularly tasty.

1.

babe it’s January https://t.co/sAGUYL8PxA — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) January 24, 2021

2.

Spoke to Sainsbury’s and they are on it. Bananas, Oranges, Pineapples, Tea, Coffee, Chocolate, Olive Oil, Cinnamon, Coconuts, Sugar, winter strawberry’s. All planned to be grown in Kent apparently. Once the lorry parks don’t need the space. Or Yorkshire. — Fozzie – hold politicians to higher standards (@AsgsFoster) January 24, 2021

3.

The first cuckoo of spring https://t.co/CxuuzaceGZ — Anna Soubry (@Anna_Soubry) January 24, 2021

4.

‘Not much choice of U.K. fruit and veg in some shops’. I often think we need to have better education on farming and food production in the U.K. For some, that may need to start with explaining the concept of winter. https://t.co/1KGf95Ajyp — James Wong (@Botanygeek) January 24, 2021

5.

We shall grow them in the Sunlit Uplands, my son. In the green fields of England fertilised with unicorn dung pic.twitter.com/rv6Ecbaw30 — Matt Carr (@MattCarr55) January 24, 2021

6.

John always thought The Good Life was a documentary. https://t.co/cq2eYseDm2 — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) January 24, 2021

7.

Just been Tesco to tell them to grow more UK Cheese. Police were called. — Three.Words.Work (@ThreeWordsWork) January 24, 2021

8.

All we need to do is move Britain south. We won lots of wars and a World Cup so I’m sure we can manage it. — Simon Bruni (@SimonBruni) January 24, 2021

9.

I for one am looking forward to John sharing a link to the survey he just imagined. https://t.co/lxCmqUJBWC — Steve Analyst (@EmporersNewC) January 24, 2021

10.

Oh wise one.

Can you tell me where I can get British grown bananas & citrus fruit.

British grown rice

British grown tea

British grown coffee

British grown chocolate.

All delivered to a supermarket in a British built Lorry #BrexitReality — richard Ⓥ (@kentman43) January 24, 2021

11.

If Brexit was about anything, it was about rediscovering how to grow and harvest our own Crispy Pancakes. https://t.co/9ku7WnJYcB — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) January 24, 2021

To conclude …

Redwood wanted to be Tory leader and therefore PM. The ignorance demonstrated in this tweet, of the systemic issues damaging Britain’s food self-sufficiency is amazing. The majority of those systemic issues around low pay, and supermarket power, were fostered by the Tory party https://t.co/X9sn3Kpguw — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) January 24, 2021

And this.

