Simply 15 favourite comments on Boris Johnson’s phone call with President Biden

If there’s one thing we know about Boris Johnson, it’s that he loves a photo opportunity – and if it can involve a high-vis jacket, so much the better.

The most recent snap shows him receiving a phone call from President Joe Biden, so no high-vis, but at least it gave him the chance to write some words he obviously thought would impress the new president, forgetting he isn’t Donald Trump and is highly unlikely to read the PM’s tweets.

Great to speak to President @JoeBiden this evening. I look forward to deepening the longstanding alliance between our two countries as we drive a green and sustainable recovery from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Y4P3G74PPz — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 23, 2021

The shots from the session were far too tempting for people not to weigh in. We picked some favourites.

1.

This photo captures the moment I pretended to be on the phone to Joe Biden while paying a photographer £100k a year of your money to produce propaganda. pic.twitter.com/dcm9AhJ8Kv — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 24, 2021

2.

3.

Boris Johnson celebrates the securing of a massive US trade deal, for one previously owned Winston Churchill bust. pic.twitter.com/pFORainrvj — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 23, 2021

4.

Paternity test results pic.twitter.com/TDzTGUGZ2b — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 23, 2021

5.

Idiots saying this image is photoshopped, it clearly isn't! You can see the phone cable in the mirror too. pic.twitter.com/vorr6Bybon — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) January 24, 2021

6.

The only person in the world who actually answers the landline when it rings pic.twitter.com/NP0WlVyC6L — Trudi (@Trudski2012) January 23, 2021

7.

8.