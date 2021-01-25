The inside of this rock looks like the Cookie Monster and it made everything just a little bit better

There are bad news stories and there are good news stories. And then there are very good news stories, like this one, shared by @jackiantonovich on Twitter.

My kind of news day: "Geologist Finds Rare Formation Inside Rock That Looks Exactly Like Cookie Monster on Sesame Street" pic.twitter.com/rKftbLw804 — Dr. Jacqueline Antonovich (@jackiantonovich) January 23, 2021

They’re not kidding.

The pictures were shared on Facebook by American geologist Mike Bowers. Here’s what the rock (which was discovered in Brazil) looks like from the outside.

And when it’s cracked open …

He later did this.

Boom.

This is the one acceptable form of "Jesus on a piece of toast" news This is a blessing from our Lord Monster of Cookies. Cookies are coming. — May Helena Plumb (@mayhplumb) January 23, 2021

Source Twitter @jackiantonovich Facebook Mike Bowers