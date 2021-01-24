This headline about an ‘illegal rave’ is peak 2021 – and it’s only January

As the government has repeatedly warned, they’re stepping up sanctions against people who break coronavirus rules, and most of us understand why.

However, not all apparent breaches are what they seem to be – which is how we ended up here.

How old are the Shamen now?

via Gfycat

These five reactions say all that needs to be said.

1.

Peak 2021, hilarious ‘Illegal rave’ in Southend just pensioners queuing for jab | Echo https://t.co/4O8LGhRKZB — Adam Brooks (@EssexPR) January 21, 2021

2.

Who were the pensioners 'raving' to, Vera Lynn? — Yvonne 🐈🇬🇧 (@ItsJustaRide) January 21, 2021

3.

Tbf that lot do take a lot of pills…. — Carla Laugh-A-Lot (@CarlaBaliLife) January 21, 2021

4.

Apparently, "Three grannies were arrested for possession of Werther's Originals with intent to supply and another three for being under the influence of Sanatogen" — NO SUCH THING AS LOCKDOWN (@Lovenothateman1) January 21, 2021

5.

The pensioners said they were dancing to keep warm while waiting 😁 — Andrew Parker (@AndrewParkerUK) January 21, 2021

Over to the fabulous Angry People in Local Newspapers for today’s weird earworm.

🎵Vs are good

Vs are good

Having a vaccine is good🎶https://t.co/bYsjtXVJ0o — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) January 23, 2021

Thanks for that, @angrypiln.

READ MORE

Daily Star wins headline of the day

Source Essex Echo Image Screengrab, Screengrab