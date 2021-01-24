Bernie Sanders wins the meme award hands down by selling it as a charity sweatshirt

If you haven’t seen the ‘Bernie Sanders in mittens’ meme that was inspired by his chill-busting choice of outfit at the inauguration, how are you getting a data signal in that cave?

Let’s see a few examples, because we can.

In fact, the meme was so viral, there’s even a doll.

But the best response has to be the one by Bernie Sanders himself – Team Bernie, at least.

The resourceful response went down well – and not just with the people who now own a Chairman Bernie sweatshirt.

In conclusion.

One last meme before we go, then we’re stopping. Probably.

Source People4Bernie Image Bernie Sanders campaign store