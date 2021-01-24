Bernie Sanders wins the meme award hands down by selling it as a charity sweatshirt

If you haven’t seen the ‘Bernie Sanders in mittens’ meme that was inspired by his chill-busting choice of outfit at the inauguration, how are you getting a data signal in that cave?

Let’s see a few examples, because we can.

I think several fandoms are underrepresented in this meme thing. Let’s do something about that. @DoctorWho_BBCA pic.twitter.com/6cYwIZeLW2 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) January 22, 2021

In fact, the meme was so viral, there’s even a doll.

But the best response has to be the one by Bernie Sanders himself – Team Bernie, at least.

🚨 OFFICIAL CHAIRMAN SANDERS SWEATER 🚨 Made in the USA, Union printed. 100% of proceeds go to Meals on Wheels Vermont. https://t.co/Nv8Ng0K217 pic.twitter.com/yfXOsp3acX — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 22, 2021

Lol Bernie Sanders threw his meme on a sweatshirt. Charged $45 for it. Sold out immediately in all sizes. Then donated 100% of the proceeds to Meals on Wheels Vermont 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Chelz (@BigGado_) January 22, 2021

The resourceful response went down well – and not just with the people who now own a Chairman Bernie sweatshirt.

how can you not love sweet bernie sanders selling a sweatshirt of his mittens meme with 100% of proceeds going to meals on wheels in vermont — jenbo 🚩 (@irockgnomes) January 22, 2021

We need to stop idolizing politi- I must have this https://t.co/IST9x0Qx10 — Savannah (@savannahbelleXO) January 22, 2021

She doesn’t want chocolates and roses for Valentine’s Day this year bro. All she wants is a Bernie sanders meme sweatshirt — Edgar (@LifeOfEdgar) January 23, 2021

In conclusion.

Okay…this is the real winner. https://t.co/gCpX00XkAl — Jaipreet Virdi (@jaivirdi) January 23, 2021

One last meme before we go, then we’re stopping. Probably.

One of us has the right jacket on. pic.twitter.com/vFajpwg62H — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) January 21, 2021

