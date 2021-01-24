Bernie Sanders wins the meme award hands down by selling it as a charity sweatshirt
If you haven’t seen the ‘Bernie Sanders in mittens’ meme that was inspired by his chill-busting choice of outfit at the inauguration, how are you getting a data signal in that cave?
Let’s see a few examples, because we can.
#FridayMood pic.twitter.com/dNL1Ns8xvs
— Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) January 22, 2021
I think several fandoms are underrepresented in this meme thing. Let’s do something about that. @DoctorWho_BBCA pic.twitter.com/6cYwIZeLW2
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) January 22, 2021
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) January 23, 2021
In fact, the meme was so viral, there’s even a doll.
But the best response has to be the one by Bernie Sanders himself – Team Bernie, at least.
🚨 OFFICIAL CHAIRMAN SANDERS SWEATER 🚨
Made in the USA, Union printed. 100% of proceeds go to Meals on Wheels Vermont. https://t.co/Nv8Ng0K217 pic.twitter.com/yfXOsp3acX
— People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 22, 2021
— People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 22, 2021
Lol Bernie Sanders threw his meme on a sweatshirt. Charged $45 for it. Sold out immediately in all sizes. Then donated 100% of the proceeds to Meals on Wheels Vermont
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
— Chelz (@BigGado_) January 22, 2021
The resourceful response went down well – and not just with the people who now own a Chairman Bernie sweatshirt.
This is awesome. https://t.co/4uUUFMwMbX
— Mark Zinni (@MarkZinni) January 23, 2021
how can you not love sweet bernie sanders selling a sweatshirt of his mittens meme with 100% of proceeds going to meals on wheels in vermont
— jenbo 🚩 (@irockgnomes) January 22, 2021
We need to stop idolizing politi-
I must have this https://t.co/IST9x0Qx10
— Savannah (@savannahbelleXO) January 22, 2021
She doesn’t want chocolates and roses for Valentine’s Day this year bro. All she wants is a Bernie sanders meme sweatshirt
— Edgar (@LifeOfEdgar) January 23, 2021
In conclusion.
Okay…this is the real winner. https://t.co/gCpX00XkAl
— Jaipreet Virdi (@jaivirdi) January 23, 2021
One last meme before we go, then we’re stopping. Probably.
One of us has the right jacket on. pic.twitter.com/vFajpwg62H
— Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) January 21, 2021
READ MORE
Bernie Sanders’ coat and mittens combo gave us the best meme of the inauguration – 26 favourites
Source People4Bernie Image Bernie Sanders campaign store