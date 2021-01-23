Fox News presenter doesn’t understand satire and wins facepalm of the day

You might have seen that brilliant Time magazine cover perfectly illustrating the chaos that Joe Biden as inherited at the White House from Donald Trump.

We only mention it again because Fox News – specially, Fox News presenter Harris Faulkner, didn’t get the joke, she really didn’t get the joke. At least, that’s what she told her viewers …

Harris Faulkner appears to be unfamiliar with the concept of satire pic.twitter.com/8cXBUDrM0B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 22, 2021

And here are a few of the comments it prompted.

me, screaming this through all three hours of Avengers Endgame https://t.co/iAwuOClVlr — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 22, 2021

"That's not real" I shout at every painting in MoMA https://t.co/IcWVXJLnbs — Jur (@Jerbil_) January 22, 2021

Dear @HARRISFAULKNER Two things. 1 You work for @FoxNews. So I would never talk about "facts" again. 2 That is an ILLUSTRATION which if you had ANY knowledge of Time (magazine) you would know that illustrations have been part of their history since first publication in 1923! https://t.co/GlXlWs3rs8 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 22, 2021

To conclude …

This clip is hilarious but the thing it illustrates is how desperate Fox News is this week for things to pretend to be mad about https://t.co/xQLJUUwBtJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 22, 2021

Source @atrupar