Time magazine’s new cover brilliantly captures the chaos left by Donald Trump for Joe Biden to clean up

People are loving the new cover of Time magazine, which perfectly captures the challenge facing Joe Biden at the White House as he takes charge after four years of Donald Trump.

Hre’s the artist responsible.

Took us back to this final New Yorker cover of this Trump presidency from a few days ago.

READ MORE

This side-by-side comparison of Trump and Biden’s press rooms went viral because it speaks volumes

Source @TIME H/T @PickardJE