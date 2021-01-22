Time magazine’s new cover brilliantly captures the chaos left by Donald Trump for Joe Biden to clean up

People are loving the new cover of Time magazine, which perfectly captures the challenge facing Joe Biden at the White House as he takes charge after four years of Donald Trump.

Hre’s the artist responsible.

For the past several days, after pondering where we are as a nation, what just happened in Washington, and what Joe Biden faces as he takes the office of President, I was working on a piece that is now on the cover of the new issue of Time Magazine. Thanks to @TIME for the cover pic.twitter.com/pMtoEdhArP — Tim O’Brien (@TonkaOBrien) January 21, 2021

Took us back to this final New Yorker cover of this Trump presidency from a few days ago.

Source @TIME H/T @PickardJE