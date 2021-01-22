Simply 27 hilarious examples of passive aggressive behaviour at its finest

When it comes to resolving conflicts, disagreements, or just those everyday things that really, really get your goat, the sensible and grown-up solution is to talk it through, find a resolution, and move on.

Unfortunately ‘sensible’ and ‘grown-up’ are not always our defining characteristics, and very possibly they are not yours either.

Far easier to opt down the passive aggressive route, although we’re not sure it really helps in the long run. Here are 27 examples of passive aggressive behaviour at its finest.

1. ‘A FITNESS APP JUST GAVE UP ON ME OMG HAHAHAHAHAHAHA’

(via Twitter @HappyFishz)

2. ‘British passive aggressiveness at its best’

(via u/ChopsMagee)

3. ‘My wife made me a passive aggressive flow chart to use every time I get hungry’

(via u/biscoff_nutella)

4. ‘Our new neighbours are bigots. Since regular aggression leads to assault charges, I went with passive aggression. 10,000 lights later…’

(via)



5. ‘I love a good passive aggressive text about my clothing choices from my mom in the morning’

(via @clur19)

6. ‘Left my printer without a passcode. My neighbors sent me a message’

(via)

7. ‘The perfect passive aggressive Christmas present’



(via @j_amesmarriott)

8. ‘Free yoga’

(via Instagram londonroll)

9. ‘The HOA in my friend’s neighborhood recently threatened her neighbors with a fine if they didn’t hide their trash cans, even though they’ve been in the same spot for over a decade. This is their solution.’

(via)

10. ‘Passive aggressive dining’

(via Imgur)

11. ‘Subway’s pretty passive aggressive’

(via Imgur)

12. ‘This passive aggressive car sticker’

(via Reddit u/balasurr)

13. ‘One of my neighbours taking passive aggressive to a new level’

(via Twitter @Wheezy__T)

14. ‘My son got mad at me yesterday and opened all the bananas in the house. What type of passive aggressive monster …’

(via Twitter @VictorPopeJr)