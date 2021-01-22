The perfect way to deal with a customer who doesn’t respect closing time – probably
West Coast Clovis Wheels and Tires – US spelling – has shared this clip on TikTok, and people aren’t sure what to make of it. See for yourself.
Was it a well-deserved sneaky ejection of an unreasonable person – or terrible customer service?
TikTok users weighed in.
Some thought the ‘customer’ deserved it.
Others didn’t.
And not everyone believed it wasn’t staged.
The story was the same when the clip landed on r/Unexpected.
People really do shit like this. Frequently. Please don’t be that idiot, folks.
BuckSenna69
Shitmove. The customer did not look like a douche. And they use it as advertisement lol
Bananinio
Finally – because somebody had to say it and we’re glad it wasn’t us –
Tiresome customer
sn0wf1ake1
