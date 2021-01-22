Glastonbury is cancelled again and people have been slinging the mud – 11 favourites

In news that will have surprised nobody, except perhaps for Gavin Williamson, Glastonbury has been cancelled. Not the place – just the festival, before anyone contacts Laurence Fox.

With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/SlNdwA2tHd — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) January 21, 2021

It’s the second year that Covid-19 has called a halt to the biggest event in the UK festivals calendar, and people had thoughts.

1.

As #Glastonbury has been cancelled for a second year, here’s how to recreate the experience in your own home so you don’t miss out. pic.twitter.com/ApJU0SkkLn — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) January 21, 2021

2.

Me at Glastonbury when my ticket gets rolled over to 2088 #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/ktnMUIbf8D — Conor (@conor_hale) January 21, 2021

3.

Of course Glastonbury is cancelled again, you can’t hug your nan atm but you think you’ll be all allowed to shit in a field and not shower for three days with only hand sanitiser to keep you clean, by summer? — Kae Kurd (@KaeKurd) January 21, 2021

4.

Just managed to get a ticket for Glastonbury on eBay!!! £200 well spent! — Jake Lambert (@LittleLostLad) January 21, 2021

5.

Where do I see myself in 5 years you ask? In the queue at #Glastonbury using the ticket that I bought in 2019. pic.twitter.com/fW501rBYpl — John Baker (@JJBker) January 21, 2021

6.

Sadly inevitable from the moment Matt Hancock said he thought we'd be enjoying 'a Great British Summer' https://t.co/sTX2tHe0ni — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) January 21, 2021

7.

Glastoffbury — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) January 21, 2021

8.

Very worrying to hear Coronavirus infections have reached the Pyramid stage. https://t.co/oWaOhmjovR — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) January 21, 2021

9.

Damn, Glastonbury is cancelled. I was really looking forward to standing in a field, hungover, dehydrated, needing a poo, with my view of a band obscured by people waving huge flags and a drunk guy directly in front of me with a drunk girl on his shoulders. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) January 21, 2021

10.

Bloody Covid, even Led Zepplin never closed Glastonbury two years running. — Bethany Black 🏳️‍⚧️ twitch.tv/beffernieblack (@BeffernieBlack) January 21, 2021

11.

Updating the group chat name with some punctuation this time.#Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/rxJmji8NIH — Rob Fuller (@robfuller91) January 21, 2021

At least we know who’s really to blame.

I am so sorry but I've had to cancel Glastonbury this year. — Limmy (@DaftLimmy) January 21, 2021

