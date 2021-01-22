Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Over on Twitter, people have been sharing their usual nuggets of comedy and wisdom – but mostly comedy. These are the best we’ve seen from the past week.

1.

The sad irony is, if Jack Torrance had just written down what was happening to him, he would have written The Shining, a very successful book. — Tom Neenan (@TNeenan) January 18, 2021

2.

My kid asked where babies come from and I said everywhere, man, they’re worldwide. — cap’n watsisname (@capnwatsisname) January 19, 2021

3.

To be honest, I’m surprised they can drive at all…. pic.twitter.com/2Rc5ekwcy7 — ✨ ✨ (@Everybodys_Mum) January 14, 2021

4.

The fact is your father & I are together and it’s about time you got used to it pic.twitter.com/VehyzVIE75 — mhairimcf (@MhairiMcF) January 18, 2021

5.

watching myself listening to people on zoom pic.twitter.com/Au1coOvkZo — Emma Szewczak (@EmmaSzewczak) January 18, 2021

6.

When I win the lottery, I’m gonna buy every single ticket for a Beyoncé concert so when she comes out it’s just pic.twitter.com/2XvplhTXqh — Dan (@danmassoud) January 14, 2021

7.

STOP KILLING THESE BEAUTIFUL CREATURES TO MAKE PIANDOS pic.twitter.com/I4xiN8Ctcu — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) January 19, 2021

8.

Going for a stupid walk in the stupid outside to get some stupid fresh air because everything’s stupid pic.twitter.com/D8leyorfnJ — Paul Anthony Jones (@paulanthjones) January 19, 2021

9.

Surprisingly heartwarming graffiti at Alexandra Palace pic.twitter.com/pWAZKtxRon — Gareth King (@_garethking) January 19, 2021

10.

This truck has a jellyfish launcher pic.twitter.com/rmAfeoJFrq — Gary Business (@GaryBusiness) January 16, 2021

11.

Liverpool Street art is so beautiful❤️ pic.twitter.com/Sy3gOWPdjd — twiggy (@piixietit2) January 18, 2021

12.