Dr Anthony Fauci’s 6-second takedown of Donald Trump’s administration was simply savage

Dr Anthony Fauci, America’s most senior infectious diseases expert, tended to find himself sidelined by Donald Trump in the fight against coronavirus (not that Trump’s administration appeared to be putting up too much of a fight).

It’s all change under Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, with Fauci back in the spotlight and giving briefings in the White House once again.

We mention this partly because Fauci looks like a man who’s had a huge weight lifted off his shoulders and it’s rather wonderful to see.

But mostly because Fauci had this to say about the difference between the Biden and the Trump administrations and it manages to be both subtle and totally savage.

Dr. Fauci stuffing Trump’s entire administration in a locker… pic.twitter.com/YFTIfkIvjV — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 21, 2021

‘If you don’t know the answer, don’t guess. Just say you don’t know the answer.’

Oof.

Fauci moods: Biden briefings vs. Trump briefings pic.twitter.com/rNS6sIu9ZF — The Recount (@therecount) January 21, 2021

He did everything but breakdance on a slab of cardboard. — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) January 21, 2021

And just in case you’re interested, it wasn’t the only shade Fauci had for the Trump administration.

Fauci has more shade for the Trump administration pic.twitter.com/OoZrEozGm2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2021

