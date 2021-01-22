The Mail’s Andrew Pierce made an excruciating gaffe in his rant about Joe Biden’s statue choices

Because we’re in a longer version of Groundhog Day, apparently, the politically right of centre are banging on about statues again.

This time, it’s because President Biden has had a bust of Churchill moved out of the Oval Office, and a bust of workers’ rights champion, César Chavez brought in.

N.B.

That’s César Chavez, who founded the National Farm Workers Association and received the Jefferson Award for Greatest Public Service Benefiting the Disadvantaged.

It’s not Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, who was jailed for an attempted coup, suppressed the freedom of the press and devastated the country’s economy.

This information makes you more informed than the Daily Mail’s Andrew Pierce was when he tweeted this.

Twitter very helpfully pointed out his error.

James Felton gave him a taste of his own medicine.

Stuart Pearce would never have scored an own goal like that.

