The Mail’s Andrew Pierce made an excruciating gaffe in his rant about Joe Biden’s statue choices

Because we’re in a longer version of Groundhog Day, apparently, the politically right of centre are banging on about statues again.

This time, it’s because President Biden has had a bust of Churchill moved out of the Oval Office, and a bust of workers’ rights champion, César Chavez brought in.

INSIDE THE OVAL OFFICE: Cesar Chavez. Rosa Parks. FDR. For a president, the symbols set the tone about who inspires them and who they hope to inspire. Our exclusive tour @NBCNightlyNews @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/qaXyPejIE6 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) January 21, 2021

N.B.

That’s César Chavez, who founded the National Farm Workers Association and received the Jefferson Award for Greatest Public Service Benefiting the Disadvantaged.

It’s not Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, who was jailed for an attempted coup, suppressed the freedom of the press and devastated the country’s economy.

This information makes you more informed than the Daily Mail’s Andrew Pierce was when he tweeted this.

Twitter very helpfully pointed out his error.

1.

Narrator: Andrew had confused Cesar with Hugo https://t.co/irGYxxvlNx — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 21, 2021

2.

Imagine confusing Hugo Chavez and Cesar Chavez though. Imagine being a political journalist and making such a basic fucking error. https://t.co/oAqpS2y1gt — Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) January 21, 2021

3.

You're not mistaking the recipient of the Jefferson Award and the Presidential Medal of Freedom Cesar Chavez with former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez are you Andrew? https://t.co/bx8yNTumE0 — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) January 21, 2021

4.

sad that the new US president has removed bust of well known genocidal racist from oval office, but to replace him with someone that famed singer Kris Kristofferson called "the only true hero we have walking on this Earth today" is very worrying https://t.co/shgwKrhJEY — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) January 21, 2021

5.

Andrew Pierce can't tell people with Latino names apart. https://t.co/La0dkHenlV — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) January 21, 2021

6.

Following hard on the heels of yesterday's Telegraph politico thinking historical Irish / British relations are something positive, here we have Andrew Pierce being unable to differentiate between Hugo and Cesar Chavez pic.twitter.com/wcPWwvR3oI — badly-drawn bee 🐝 (@soapachu) January 21, 2021

7.

James Felton gave him a taste of his own medicine.

Very sad to see what’s become of you, England footballer Stuart Pierce. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 21, 2021

Stuart Pearce would never have scored an own goal like that.

